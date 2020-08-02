Aletho News

Jewish fanatics attack Palestinian family in al-Khalil city

Israeli soldiers arrest members of the victimized family

Palestine Information Center – August 2, 2020

AL-KHALIL – A horde of extremist Jewish settlers on Saturday evening assaulted, under military protection, the family of Palestinian activist Imad Abu Shamshiya in Tel Rumeida neighborhood in al-Khalil city, south of the West Bank.

According to local sources, a group of settlers attacked the house of anti-settlement activist Abu Shamshiya before Israeli soldiers intervened in favor of the settlers and rounded up his wife, his daughter Arwa and his son Awni.

The house of Abu Shamshiya is located near the illegal settlement of Ramat Yeshai, which was built on annexed land near an Israeli military checkpoint.

The house and family of Abu Shamsiya had been exposed to attacks by settlers and soldiers several times before in an attempt to force them to leave the area.

August 2, 2020 - Posted by | Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism | , , ,

