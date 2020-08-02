Aletho News

Occupation forces obstruct pipe-construction works near Tubas

Palestinian Media Center | August 2, 2020

Israeli occupation forces obstructed works for the construction of a water pipe Saturday in the village of Atouf, near the town of Tubas in the northeast of the occupied West Bank, according to local sources.

Mayor of the village, Abdullah Besharat, told WAFA that the Israeli occupation army ordered the driver of a bulldozer working on the site to briefly stop the works.

He added that the project aims at providing potable water to dozens of livestock and cattle breeders in Atouf and neighboring villages.

