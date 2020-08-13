Aletho News

Visiting your Palestinian child in an Israeli prison

Defence for Children Palestine • August 13, 2020

Two Palestinian mothers share their experiences attempting to visit their children who are serving sentences in Israeli prisons:

Khaled B., 13, recounts his time in solitary confinement:

Israeli forces shot child who posed no threat:

May 2, 2019

Israeli forces shot Palestinian child Mahmoud Qaddumi, 13, with live ammunition in both legs at a time when he did not pose a threat, and then arrested him. Defense for Children International – Palestine visited him in the hospital, where he was recovering from surgery. He hopes to walk.

Defense for Children International – Palestine is an independent NGO dedicated to protecting and promoting the rights of Palestinian children.

  1. The Israeli police are disgusting, and the USA send’s IT’S police to Israel for training…..!!!! WTF is going on over there??

    Comment by brianharryaustralia | August 13, 2020 | Reply


