Jewish settlers torch agricultural land in West Bank town of Mikhmas

Palestine Information Center – September 13, 2020

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM – A group of Jewish settlers on Saturday set fire to swaths of agricultural land belonging to Palestinian citizens in Mikhmas town in the northeast of Occupied Jerusalem.

According to local sources, a horde of settlers were seen touring an area near Mikhmas town before entering a Palestinian-owned grove and then setting trees ablaze.

Eyewitnesses said that the settlers fled the area and ran towards illegal settlements near the town.

Many olive trees were burned in the fire after the local residents experienced difficulty in extinguishing and controlling the flames due to the rugged nature of the area and the presence of Israeli soldiers who prevented them from reaching some plots of land.

September 13, 2020 - Posted by | Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism | , , ,

