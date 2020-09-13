Aletho News

TRICKS OF TREATS? Ft. Tim Noakes, Prominent South African Athlete & Scientist

WorldsApaRT | September 6, 2020

There are times in life when much of what you hold as truth is debunked, when the sweetest of treats turn out to be the worst of poisons and when you realize that the people who took the oath of doing no harm, in fact, made you or your loved ones sicker. Such a realization has already arrived or is in store for millions of people around the world suffering from insulin resistance, a condition that wrecks the body’s metabolic and immune systems and often condemns people to a poor life and an awful death. How to see through these sweet lies before it’s too late? To discuss this Oksana is joined by Tim Noakes, founder of The Noakes Foundation.

This interview was organised with the help of The Noakes Foundation – http://thenoakesfoundation.org/

