Israel and the World Refugee Crisis
If Americans Knew | October 4, 2020
There are 26 million people worldwide who have fled to other countries as refugees, more than half of whom are under the age of 18. Israel plays a role in over 80% of the world’s refugees. This 3 minute video explains how. For a short video with basic information on Israel by author Alison Weir see:
For information on the $38 billion to Israel see:
https://israelpalestinenews.org/congr…
https://israelpalestinenews.org/senat…
https://ifamericansknew.org/stat/cost…
SOURCES: Israel’s Arms Sales and Clients
https://www.sipri.org/sites/default/f…
https://jacobinmag.com/2018/11/israel…
https://www.middleeasteye.net/opinion…
https://www.hrw.org/news/2018/01/18/p…
https://www.972mag.com/israeli-weapon…
https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/i…
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2017/1…
https://www.haaretz.com/.premium-isra…
https://www.haaretz.com/.premium-6-80…
https://www.finalcall.com/artman/publ…
https://theconversation.com/kashmiris…
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
October 4, 2020 - Posted by aletho | Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism, Timeless or most popular, Video | Afghanistan, Iraq, Israel, Palestine, Syria, Yemen
1 Comment »
Leave a Reply Cancel reply
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
Where is the science? A surge in “covid cases” does not equal a surge in danger
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
Two Trailblazing COVID-19 Researchers Dead in a Month
By Robert Bridge | Strategic Culture Foundation | May 17, 2020
Academia does not really have a reputation for being riddled with violence and sudden unexplained deaths. Yet at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, two young pioneering researchers from the same obscure field of study met with mysterious ends.
Outside of academic circles, Dr. James Taylor and Dr. Bing Liu were relative unknowns. Inside of the scientific community, however, the two had achieved something like rock-star status. And now, within a period of 30 days, both young men are dead at a time when their talents are needed most. … continue
Aletho News Original Content
Three Mile Island, Global Warming and the CIA
By Aletho News | January 9, 2012
This article will examine some of the connections between the US and UK National Security apparatus and the appearance of the anthropogenic global warming (AGW) theory beginning after the accident at Three Mile Island. … continue
About Aletho News’ Name
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 4,016,889 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Nuclear Power Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Bolivia Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jeremy Corbyn Jerusalem John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East Military National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Press TV Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
brianharryaustralia on Israel and the World Refugee… Kathy on Two Birds with One Flu: Corona… ontogram on Israel constantly meddled in Y… brianharryaustralia on Israel constantly meddled in Y… brianharryaustralia on Will Lebanon be the next US-NA… brianharryaustralia on Russian Envoy Says Moscow Has… brianharryaustralia on US Bipartisan Bill Would Allow… brianharryaustralia on US Bipartisan Bill Would Allow… jbthring on US Bipartisan Bill Would Allow… michael on US Bipartisan Bill Would Allow… Alt28 on Lebanon hits back at Israel, d… brianharryaustralia on Twitter is Blocking Access to…
Aletho News
- Israel and the World Refugee Crisis October 5, 2020
- History as Warfare: The ‘1619 Project’ and the Plot to Destroy the Republic October 5, 2020
- Israel constantly meddled in Yemen’s internal affairs under slain dictator: Army spokesman October 4, 2020
- Will Lebanon be the next US-NATO humanitarian war? October 4, 2020
- US Bipartisan Bill Would Allow Israel Veto on Arms Sales to Arab Countries October 4, 2020
- Russian Envoy Says Moscow Has No Problem Selling Iran S-400 October 4, 2020
- Twitter is Blocking Access to OffGuardian’s Content October 4, 2020
- The Time of Troubles in Transcaucasia – Part 2 October 3, 2020
- Is the UK heading toward medical martial law? October 3, 2020
- Police find ‘no evidence’ of brutal racist attack on Wisconsin woman, but won’t press charges for false report October 3, 2020
- Daniel Korski: The Intelligence-Linked Mastermind Behind the UK’s Orwellian Healthtech Advisory Board October 2, 2020
- Mercenaries from Sudan, Senegal arrive on Yemen’s Socotra October 2, 2020
- Arrest of Hamas co-founder by Israeli security forces denounced as attempt to undermine Palestinian reconciliation October 2, 2020
- Russian-Americans Blast Election Billboard Reading ‘Vote Because Russian Lessons are Expensive’ October 2, 2020
- US Sails Warship Off Venezuela’s Coastal Waters Citing Treaty Washington Itself Hasn’t Ratified October 2, 2020
- The Hysteria of Identity Politics is Devolving Into Violence October 2, 2020
- The Navalny Poisoning Hoax. Who Are the Instigators? October 2, 2020
- European Union sanctions against Belarus will backfire and deepen Minsk’s ties to Moscow October 2, 2020
If Americans Knew
Indian Punchline
- The Time of Troubles in Transcaucasia — Part 3 October 4, 2020
Craig Murray
- How a Police State Starts October 4, 2020
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Hols October 3, 2020
- Oxburgh On Decarbonising Heat October 3, 2020
- Climate Breakdown! October 2, 2020
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
All this, while America’s “Prostitute Politicians” gorge themselves on Bribes(Donations), and turn their backs on America’s unemployed and Homeless……….and giving Israel $3.8,000,000,000 every year, for FREE…….
Is there NO ACCOUNTABILITY at the top, in the USA??
LikeLike
Comment by brianharryaustralia | October 4, 2020 |