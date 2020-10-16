Your Guide to the Great Reset
Corbett • 10/16/2020
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
You’ve all heard by now that The Great Reset is upon us. But what is The Great Reset, exactly, and what does it mean for the future of humanity? Join James for this in-depth exploration of the latest rebranding of the New World Order agenda and its vision of a post-human Fourth Industrial Revolution.
For those with limited bandwidth, CLICK HERE to download a smaller, lower file size version of this episode.
For those interested in audio quality, CLICK HERE for the highest-quality version of this episode (WARNING: very large download).
Watch on Archive / BitChute / LBRY / Minds / YouTube or Download the mp4
SHOW NOTES:
The Great Reset | Launch session 3 June 2020
The Great Reset book.
The Great Reset website.
The Great Reset Event 201 coronavirus plushie
Interview 1581 – James Corbett Breaks Down the Great Reset (w/ Pete Quinones)
Kerry et al. on The Great Reset podcast
Anne Richardson et al. on financing a sustainable recovery
Grover on The Great Reset podcast
Was There Foreknowledge of the Plandemic?
Interview 1533 – John Titus Exposes the Fed’s Coronavirus Lies
What is a transformation map? (2017)
What is the Fourth Industrial Revolution?
Klaus Schwab & His Great Fascist Reset
Yuval Noah Harari: the world after coronavirus | Free to read
deplatforming controversial speakers
Interview 1579 – Jeremy Kauffman Introduces LBRY and Odysee
unklfranco comments on James Corbett Breaks Down the Great Reset (on Odysee)
Governor Cuomo Announces Collaboration with Gates Foundation to Reimagine Education
Technocracy and Education – James Tracy on GRTV
Sesame Street on education as a tool of societal transformation
Rich getting richer during COVID scam (New World Next Week))
brianharryaustralia on Australia Faces Challenging Ti… brianharryaustralia on Japan to release Fukushima con… traducteur on On the British State-Funded BB… brianharryaustralia on Iraq Forms Committee to Develo… marymtf on Twitter, Biden and the New Yor… brianharryaustralia on Claims of dramatic loss of Gre… roberthstiver on Imagine If MSM Consistently Ap… roberthstiver on 38 billion reasons to vote for… roberthstiver on 38 billion reasons to vote for… roberthstiver on UAE official accuses Palestini… brianharryaustralia on New UN Climate Row: Alarming R… brianharryaustralia on Parallels Between 9/11 and…
