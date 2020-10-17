Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

American Bombings of Allied Cities in World War II

Tales of the American Empire | October 16, 2020

One of the mysteries of World War II was the senseless aerial destruction of Axis occupied cities by American bombers. These weren’t bomb strikes to support ground forces, but carpet-bombing raids on city centers. Several cities in Axis occupied China, Italy, Yugoslavia, and France were blasted by American mass bombings. These events are inexplicable and thus overlooked by historians.

« Previous |