BBC Prepares Another Hit Piece on Independent Journalists

Corbett • 10/20/2020

Vanessa Beeley joins the program to discuss the BBC’s forthcoming hit piece on journalists like herself who dare call out the White Helmets as a foreign-founded, foreign-funded, terrorist-embedded propaganda construct. We discuss Beeley’s reporting on Syria that clearly gives the lie to the White Helmets’ humanitarian cover and the clear signs that the BBC is set to launch a new smear campaign against independent journalists.

Watch on Archive / BitChute / LBRY / Minds / YouTube or Download the mp4

SHOW NOTES:
Interview 1342 – Vanessa Beeley Exposes the White Helmets

Episode 330 – The White Helmets Are A Propaganda Construct

Episode 368 – The Douma Hoax: Anatomy of a False Flag

The confession of James le Mesurier

After His Mysterious Death, the Media Scrambles to Get its Story Straight About White Helmets Founder James Le Mesurier

Working Group on Syria, Propaganda and Media

Beeley’s Twitter thread about BBC hit piece

Leaked docs expose massive Syria propaganda operation waged by Western govt contractors and media

MI5 has ‘legal power’ to authorise agents to commit crimes

The War You Don’t See – John Pilger

Vanessa Beeley Patreon

Vanessa Beeley on Unlimited Hangout

Vanessa Beeley on The Last American Vagabond

Vanessa Beeley on Mint Press news

Vanessa Beeley on Twitter

