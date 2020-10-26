Maduro Says Venezuela Found 100% Effective Medicine Against COVID-19
Sputnik – 26.10.2020
CARACAS – The Venezuelan Scientific Research Institute (IVIC) discovered a medicine that contains molecule DR10 to combat COVID-19, Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro said on national channel Venezolana de Television, stating that the medicine can eliminate 100 percent of the coronavirus infection.
“Venezuela has created a medicine that eliminates 100 percent of the coronavirus, as the six-month studies by the Venezuelan Scientific Research Institute have demonstrated, and this study has been consequently certified by the experts,” Maduro said on Sunday.
Maduro added that the molecule that eliminates COVID-19 is DR10, which is already used in the treatment of such diseases as hepatitis C, Ebola and human papilloma.
Maduro hopes that the World Health Organisation (WHO) will ratify the results obtained by the IVIC and Venezuela will be able to prepare the mass production of this molecule as a cure for COVID-19 and provide it worldwide with the necessary international collaboration.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Venezuela has registered 89,565 positive cases, including 83,947 patients who have recovered and 773 people who died.
“Maduro hopes that the World Health Organisation (WHO) will ratify the results obtained by the IVIC and Venezuela will be able to prepare the mass production of this molecule as a cure for COVID-19 and provide it worldwide with the necessary international collaboration”.
Expecting the WHO to act independently is an act of optimism. They appear to be corrupted, like a lot of other “World” Bodies. Anyway, someone’s got to do something to stop Covid19……and “International Collaboration” from the USA towards Venezuela, is an act of supreme optimism…..I wonder what “Pompous Pompeo” will have to say about it?
LikeLike
Comment by brianharryaustralia | October 26, 2020