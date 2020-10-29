Green Party, Libertarian presidential candidates on Israel-Palestine
By Alison Weir | If Americans Knew | October 29, 2020
Howie Hawkins and Jo Jorgensen are also on the ballot – and unlike Trump and Biden, they and their running mates appear to be remarkably independent of the Israel lobby…
Libertarian Party
Presidential candidate Dr. Jo Jorgensen
Jorgensen is on the ballot in all 50 states.
In a Q&A on her website she stated:
Q: Should the U.S. continue to support Israel?
A: No, we should not give aid to any foreign nations
Q: Should it be illegal to join a boycott of Israel?
A: No
Q: Should Jerusalem be recognized as the capital of Israel?
A: It’s none of our business
Related statements:
Q: Should the U.S. go to war with Iran?
A: No
Q: Do you support the killing of Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani?
A: No
Q: Should the military be allowed to use enhanced interrogation techniques, such as waterboarding, to gain information from suspected terrorists?
A: No
Q: Should the U.S. provide military aid to Saudi Arabia during its conflict with Yemen?
A: No
Q: Should the government increase or decrease military spending?
A: Decrease
Q: Should the U.S. accept refugees from Syria?
A: Yes
Q: Should the U.S. send ground troops into Syria to fight ISIS?
A: No
Q: Should the military fly drones over foreign countries to gain intelligence and kill suspected terrorists?
A: No
Q: Should foreign terrorism suspects be given constitutional rights?
A: Yes, give them a fair trial and shut down Guantanamo Bay
Q: Should the United States pull all military troops out of Afghanistan?
A: Yes
Q: Should the U.S. formally declare war on ISIS?
A: NO
