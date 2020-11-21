Top Canadian Pathologist On COVID: Media & Politicians Pushing Greatest Hoax Ever Perpetrated

A top Canadian doctor specializing in pathology, which includes virology, told the Edmonton, Alberta City Council last week that humanity is being “led down the garden path” by delusional aristocrats pushing draconian COVID-19 measures.

(Cross-posted at Bitchute.)

According to his bio, “Dr. Hodkinson is the CEO of Western Medical Assessments, and has been the Company’s Medical Director for over 20 years. He received his general medical degrees from Cambridge University in the UK, and then became a Royal College certified pathologist in Canada (FRCPC) following a residency in Vancouver, BC.”

The doctor is also currently working on pathology as Executive Chairman of Bio-ID Diagnostic Inc., a private company that develops tests for identifying COVID-19 infection.

“What I am going to say is lay language and blunt,” Hodkinson told the Edmonton City Council Community and Public Services Committee.

“The bottom line is this,” he addressed the group. “There is utterly unfounded public hysteria driven by the media and politicians. It’s outrageous. This is the greatest hoax ever perpetrated on an unsuspecting public.”

“There is absolutely nothing to be done to contain this virus other than protecting your more vulnerable people. It should be thought of as nothing more than a bad flu season. This is not Ebola. It’s not SARS. It’s politics playing medicine. And that’s a very dangerous game.”

Continuing, Dr. Hodkinson added, “Masks are utterly useless. There is no evidence based on their effectiveness whatsoever. Paper masks and fabric masks are simply virtue signaling. Seeing these uneducated people walking around like lemmings, obeying without any knowledge base to put the mask on their face.”

He also claimed social distancing is pointless as COVID-19 “travels by aerosols, which travel 30 meters or so before landing. And closures have had such terrible unintended consequences. Everywhere should be open tomorrow.”

Next, the doctor touched on testing. “I’m in the business of testing for COVID. I do want to emphasize that positive results DO NOT, underlined in neon, mean a clinical infection. It’s simply driving public hysteria and all testing should stop.”

The only thing Dr. Hodkinson advocates for is to “protect the vulnerable” by giving all nursing home residents daily doses of vitamin D.

In Alberta, where the meeting took place, people under 65 years of age have a 1 in 300,000 chance of dying from COVID.

“It’s just another bad flu, and you have got to get your minds around that,” he stressed. “Let people make their own decisions. You should be totally out of the business of medicine. You’re being led down the garden path by the chief medical officer of health (Dr. Deena Hinshaw) in this province.”

Will mainstream media cover this qualified individual’s take on COVID -19 or will his message by silenced by Big Tech?