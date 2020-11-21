‘Heroic Testimony’ In US Senate from Whistleblower COVID19 Doctors
By John O’Sullivan | Principia Scientific | November 20, 2020
The American Association of Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) is reporting on an important COVID19 hearing held this week in in front of the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs.
The hearing is titled, “Early Outpatient Treatment: An Essential Part of a COVID-19 Solution” and the AAPS were delighted to have a chance to see their evidence aired, expressing a big “thank you” to Committee Chair Ron Johnson for holding this hearing.
Location: SD-342, Dirksen Senate Office Building and via Videoconference.
The AAPS has a firm position on what is needed immediately to empower physicians, clinics, facilities, and health systems to reduce COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths. They proclaim that:
1) The October 9, 2020 NIH guidance against any form of outpatient treatment of COVID-19 should be modified to indicate that the decision to undertake ambulatory treatment should be based on clinical judgment and made between the physician and the patient based on his/her preferences to remain at home. https://www.covid19treatmentguidelines.nih.gov/
2) The July 1, 2020, FDA guidance against the use of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) should be modified to indicate that the decision to use HCQ in the appropriate off-label treatment of COVID-19 should be based on physician judgment considering the benefits and risks of treatment. www.fda.gov/drugs/drug-safety-and-availability
If you missed the video it is archived at:
www.hsgac.senate.gov/
-
Chairman Ron Johnson, R (WI)
-
Ranking Member Gary C. Peters D (MI)
-
Peter A. McCullough, M.D., M.P.H.Vice Chief of Internal MedicineBaylor University Medical Center
-
Harvey Risch, M.D., PH.D.Professor of EpidemiologyYale University
-
George C. Fareed, M.D.Medical Director and Family Medicine SpecialistPioneers Medical Center
-
Ashish K. Jha, M.D., M.P.H.Dean of the School of Public HealthBrown University
https://burstupdates.wordpress.com/2020/11/17/new-meat-grown-from-human-cells-meatless-pizza-burgers/
LikeLike
Comment by SeaShell | November 21, 2020 |