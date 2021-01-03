Aletho News

2020 – what a year of climate alarmism tells us about green ideology

Climate Resistance | January 1, 2021

Many climate alarmist’s failed predictions were centred around 2020. This video examines just ten, and argues that they were produced not by science, but by ideology. This is proved by the fact that rather than suffering any consequences to their careers or public standing, fearmongering individuals and institutions enjoy continued and undeserved success.

The analysis of the ten predictions was produced by Steve Milloy and can be read at his website: https://junkscience.com/2020/12/wrong…

  1. We, and that means people in every country on Earth, elect, and pay our politicians to run each country in a professional manner, But, They THEN blame US for the fact that the Planet is not running efficiently. I’m sorry, but, there’s nothing I personally can do to save anything.
    If Politicians did the work they were paid to do(instead of “Snouting the Trough” and enriching themselves) the World would be a far better place.

    We need to start HANGING more politicians…….

