A CO2 Oddity

By Willis Eschenbach | Watts Up With That? | January 5, 2021

I saw an article’s headline the other day. It said “Is COVID Or Nature Slowing The Increase In CO2”.

So I thought I’d take a look. Here’s the Mauna Loa data. Top panel is the increase in CO2. Bottom panel is the month-over-month change in CO2.

Go figure. One thing is clear.

The rate of increase of CO2 hasn’t changed in the slightest. I offer up no explanation for this … but it doesn’t bode well for those claiming that we need COVID-style lockdowns to reduce the CO2 levels.

January 6, 2021

