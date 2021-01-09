Biden Is Not Yet Inaugurated and the Establishment Is Already Fomenting Civil War

Trump was demonized before he was inaugurated. He was demonized because he was correctly perceived by the Establishment as a threat to the Establishment. Trump’s election surprised the Establishment. The Establishment thought that Establishment control over the media guaranteed their power and was astonished to realize that enough American voters saw through their lies and propaganda to elect a non-establishment figure.

The world does not understand that the American Establishment has a propaganda organization that shames the one assembled by Joseph Goebbels. The American media, never very independent, lost all semblance to independence during the Clinton regime when 90% of the US media was concentrated into six hands and converted into a completely obedient tool of the Establishment. Anyone who doubts this should explain why on every issue the presstitutes speak with one voice, which is never the voice of the people.

It is extraordinary that anyone could have fallen for the Establishment’s line that Trump conspired with Putin to steal the election from Hillary, but so many did. The Establishment could not permit the realization that the American Establishment had been rejected by the American people in the 2016 election. Using the CIA and FBI the Establishment went to work on Trump. His entire four years was used in fighting orchestrated Russiagate investigations and an orchestrated impeachment. Most people in the world know nothing more about these four years than American presstitute headlines told them.

In the Soviet Union, Stalin’s police state control enabled him to frame Bolshevik leader Nikolai Bukharin as a capitalist spy. In the American democracy, the Establishment has been able in plain view to steal Trump’s reelection and is now framing him as an insurrectionist. The power of this establishment is so great that Republicans have wilted and are kneeling to the Establishment in order to protect themselves. Trump’s appointees are resigning and running for their lives and reputations.

The military/security complex using the DNC and the media has been able to do what Stalin did—eliminate the opposition.

The Establishment has now put out calls for retribution against US Senators and Representatives who supported Trump’s attempt to have the evidence of electoral fraud examined. I have watched presentations of the evidence by nonpartisan professionals, and the evidence of electoral fraud is overwhelming. Yet it has been deep-sixed without ever being examined. In place of examination, from day one the presstitutes, none of whom looked at the evidence, repeated endlessly that there was no evidence. Trump, and not the stolen election, was blamed for discrediting American democracy.

The American Establishment is not through with Trump and his supporters. Propaganda campaigns against them could well end in show trials.

Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, like the print and TV media and NPR, are employed to shut down non-establishment explanations. Consequently, new social media organizations, such as Parler have arisen as uncensored forums. Judging from information sent to Mark Crispin Miller and posted on Notes from Underground ( https://markcrispinmiller.com ), Parler is now under attack: “BREAKING – Apple has given #Parler a 24 HOUR ULTIMATUM to implement a “moderation plan” or it’s getting scrubbed from the app store.” If this hasn’t yet happened, it will. “Moderation,” of course, means compliance with Establishment wishes.

Americans and Western peoples in general are very insouciant people. The Establishment has used Identity Politics to disunite whites, blacks, Hispanics, Asians, men, and women. A population at war with itself has no prospect of standing against the Establishment which exercises power in its interest independently of the interests of the people. In such a system, democracy is merely a cover for oligarchic rule. No one is permitted in public office who is not a servant of the Establishment. Any who somehow get there are removed. Redistricting was used to rid the Establishment of Dennis Kucinich. Ron Paul was eliminated by the RNC by “a systematic campaign of election fraud at state conventions” according to a lawsuit in federal district court. If these methods of elimination are not available, women are trotted out to allege sexual harassment or corruption or tax frame-ups are used. Those who don’t go along with the Establishment do not have a career. This is true as well in corporate employment and universities.

Fear and demonization are powerful Establishment weapons. Truth and the human achievement of civil liberty are their victims.

Biden Declares War on Trump Voters

Biden’s (the Establishment’s) war on domestic terrorism is a war on Trump deplorables. As I told you, normal white Americans are in for it. Here is Glenn Greenwald to tell you about it:

https://www.rt.com/usa/511976-greenwald-capitol-terror-crackdown/

With unilateral censorship of a sitting US president, Big Tech has proven it’s more powerful than any government:

https://www.rt.com/op-ed/511958-social-media-politicians-censorship-riots/

Pelosi consults with military brass on how to keep NUCLEAR CODES out of Trump’s hands:

https://www.rt.com/usa/511975-trump-departure-nuclear-riot-pelosi/

Biden the unifier? President-elect likens Cruz, Hawley to Nazi propagandist Goebbels, says they share blame for inciting violence:

https://www.rt.com/usa/511984-biden-unity-goebbels-cruz/

House Democrats leak draft of Trump IMPEACHMENT for ‘inciting insurrection’:

https://www.rt.com/usa/511982-trump-insurrection-impeachement-draft-leaked/