Bill Gates’ private jet hypocrisy

Seeks to buy ‘world’s largest private jet operator’ – One month before he releases book preaching about climate change & he pushes continued lockdowns

Compiled by Marc Morano | Climate Depot | January 9, 2021

UK Daily Mail :

  • The Microsoft boss’s company Cascade Investment entered the bidding war for British private jet servicing company Signature Aviation Friday
  • Cascade teamed up with Blackstone Group to make a $4.3 billion bid
  • In February, Gates will release his book ‘How to Avoid a Climate Disaster: The Solutions We Have and the Breakthroughs We Need’
  • In it he sets out his plans for how the world can reach zero greenhouse gas emissions in time to prevent a climate crisis
  • This comes months after he published a blog post lecturing the public that climate change ‘could be worse’ than the coronavirus pandemic
  • Signature Aviation handles 1.6 million private jet flights every year
  • A private jet flight emits up to 40 times as much carbon per passenger as regular commercial flights, according to research

Dec 2020: Bill Gates, Worth Nearly $120 Billion, Advocates For Keeping Small Businesses Closed Due To COVID – Bars and restaurants in most of the country will be closed as we go into this wave. And I think, sadly, that’s appropriate.

Flashback Nov. 2020: Bill Gates says more than 50% of business travel will disappear in post-coronavirus world – Gates: My prediction would be that over 50% of business travel and over 30% of days in the office will go away.” Moving forward, Gates predicted that there will be a “very high threshold” for conducting business trips and there will always be a way to work from home.

Get ready: In a declared ‘climate emergency,’ you can’t fly commercial unless it is ‘morally justifiable’ – Activist Holthaus sets rules for the ‘use for luxury aviation emissions in a climate emergency’

Climate Depot’s Morano: Decimating the Commerical airline industry with endless COVID lockdown policies won’t impact people like Bill Gates, Prince Charles, Al Gore, Leo DiCaprio — They will continue to fly on (and own) private jets & private jet companies.

