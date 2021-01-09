Bill Gates’ private jet hypocrisy
Seeks to buy ‘world’s largest private jet operator’ – One month before he releases book preaching about climate change & he pushes continued lockdowns
Compiled by Marc Morano | Climate Depot | January 9, 2021
- The Microsoft boss’s company Cascade Investment entered the bidding war for British private jet servicing company Signature Aviation Friday
- Cascade teamed up with Blackstone Group to make a $4.3 billion bid
- In February, Gates will release his book ‘How to Avoid a Climate Disaster: The Solutions We Have and the Breakthroughs We Need’
- In it he sets out his plans for how the world can reach zero greenhouse gas emissions in time to prevent a climate crisis
- This comes months after he published a blog post lecturing the public that climate change ‘could be worse’ than the coronavirus pandemic
- Signature Aviation handles 1.6 million private jet flights every year
- A private jet flight emits up to 40 times as much carbon per passenger as regular commercial flights, according to research
Dec 2020: Bill Gates, Worth Nearly $120 Billion, Advocates For Keeping Small Businesses Closed Due To COVID – Bars and restaurants in most of the country will be closed as we go into this wave. And I think, sadly, that’s appropriate.
Flashback Nov. 2020: Bill Gates says more than 50% of business travel will disappear in post-coronavirus world – Gates: My prediction would be that over 50% of business travel and over 30% of days in the office will go away.” Moving forward, Gates predicted that there will be a “very high threshold” for conducting business trips and there will always be a way to work from home.
Get ready: In a declared ‘climate emergency,’ you can’t fly commercial unless it is ‘morally justifiable’ – Activist Holthaus sets rules for the ‘use for luxury aviation emissions in a climate emergency’
Climate Depot’s Morano: Decimating the Commerical airline industry with endless COVID lockdown policies won’t impact people like Bill Gates, Prince Charles, Al Gore, Leo DiCaprio — They will continue to fly on (and own) private jets & private jet companies.
No comments yet.
Leave a Reply