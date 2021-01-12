Cheerleading Politicized Impeachment

Big media cheerlead preemptive wars, support corporate predation, and are indifferent toward world peace, equity, justice, the rule of law, and well-being of ordinary people.

They’re press agents for wealth, power and privilege, hostile toward governance serving everyone equitably.

What democracy is supposed to be, they scorn, supporting its fantasy version alone that’s none at all.

The NYT is in the vanguard of proliferating deep state-approved propaganda exclusively on major domestic and geopolitical issues, truth-telling on what matters most banned in its editions.

Managed news misinformation and disinformation drowns it out. All the news it claims is fit to read responsible editors wouldn’t touch.

Times editors, columnists, and correspondents demand Trump’s impeachment and removal from office — for unconstitutional reasons, not legitimate ones.

In its latest edition, the Times editorial board in charge of misinformation, disinformation, fake news, and Big Lies featured in daily editions screamed “Impeach Trump Again.”

A litany of bald-faced Big Lies followed — a longstanding Times specialty.

The Times : “Trump’s efforts to remain in office in defiance of democracy (sic) cannot be allowed to go unanswered, lest they invite more lawlessness from this president or those who follow (sic).”

According to Times fake news, impeaching Trump a second time is for use of constitutionally protected speech.

It’s about politicized revenge for defeating media darling Hillary, wanting him removed from office in defiance of the rule of law.

It’s unrelated to protecting democracy in America that exists in fantasy version alone.

The real thing is banned, along with peace, equity, justice, the rule of law, and governance serving all Americans equitably — notions the Times and other Big Media abhor.

The Times : Week ago Capitol Hill violence “was the culmination of a campaign waged by (Trump and his congressional) allies… to overturn the results of a free and fair election (sic).”

There’s nothing “free and open” about irrefutable brazen fraud and election theft — nor wanting the Trump team’s constitutional right to challenge the diabolical scheme denied.

The Times wants hard evidence of election theft suppressed.

It called legitimate Trump team challenges “farcical,” along with defying reality by claiming that “Joe Biden won fairly (sic).”

He lost. Trump won, politicized impeachment underway and possible conviction after returning to private life.

What’s going on plunged a dagger into the heart of an open, free and fair society, along with the rule of law — supported by Big Media instead of condemning it.

Falsely claiming Trump incited Capitol Hill violence last week by the Times and other Big Media is typical of how they proliferate Big Lies and breach the public trust.

So is calling totalitarian police state USA democratic.

Suppressing legitimate reasons to want Trump held accountable, the Times and other Big Media want him crucified for invented ones.

The Times virtually called Trump’s First Amendment right of free expression “a crime so brazen (sic) that it demands the highest form of accountability that the legislature can deliver (sic),” adding:

“(T)here is no other option but to vote to impeach (him) a second time” — no matter how unlawful and unjustifiable.

The Times disgracefully called remarks made by Trump below “the most un-American speech ever uttered by a president (sic),” saying:

“We will stop the steal. States want to revote. The states got defrauded.”

“They were given false information. They voted on it. Now they want to re-certify.”

If ballot counting is accurate instead of manipulated and corrupted in key swing states, “we become president.”

“We’re going to walk down to the Capitol, and we’re going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and-women, and we’re probably not going to be cheering so much for some of them.”

“Because you’ll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength, and you have to be strong.”

“We have come to demand that Congress do the right thing and only count the electors who have been lawfully slated.”

“We fight. We fight like hell. If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.”

Do any of the above remarks and similar ones urge violence? Clearly not!

Do any of Trump’s above remarks and similar ones in tweets warrant impeachment for inciting insurrection?

The answer is self-evident!

What’s going on by Pelosi/Schumer-led undemocratic Dems is an old-fashioned political lynching.

Supported by the Times and other Big Media, it’s flagrantly unconstitutional without a leg to stand on.

Guilt by accusation is the law of the land in the US, Trump’s illegitimate impeachment virtually certain.

The fate of the nation and few remaining freedoms hang in the balance.

America as it once was long ago, warts and all, is long gone.

Totalitarian police state harshness replaced it — heading toward full-blown tyranny, notably by lynch mob injustice against a sitting president that endangers all Americans.

That’s the deplorable state of the nation today.