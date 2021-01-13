Aletho News

Massive new gas field discovered in Russia’s Far East

RT | January 13, 2021

Russian energy giant Rosneft has announced the discovery of a huge gas condensate field in the Far Eastern republic of Yakutia. It contains over 75 billion cubic meters of natural gas and 1.4 million tons of condensate.

The new deposit is part of the company’s drilling campaign to explore the region’s oil and gas potential.

The discovery was made by Rosneft’s subsidiary Taas-Yuryakh Neftegazodobycha. A joint venture between Rosneft (50.1 percent), BP and a consortium of Indian companies, Taas-Yuryakh Neftegazodobycha operates in 10 license areas. Among those is the Srednebotuobinskoye oil and gas condensate field, which is one of the largest assets of Rosneft in Eastern Siberia.

Rosneft recently announced discoveries of large oil and gas fields in the Kara Sea, saying that overall, more than 30 “prospective structures” were identified there. The results of the drilling prove “the discovery of a new Kara offshore oil province,” the energy giant said.

January 13, 2021 - Posted by | Economics |

1 Comment »

  1. It’s apparent the “Peak Oil/Gas”, that seemed so menacing several years ago, turned out to be a complete fraud…..The whole World, it seems, is awash with Hydrocarbons, particularly Siberia/ Mongolia, where recent discoveries are looking great.

    Like

    Comment by brianharryaustralia | January 13, 2021 | Reply


