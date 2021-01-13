Massive new gas field discovered in Russia’s Far East
RT | January 13, 2021
Russian energy giant Rosneft has announced the discovery of a huge gas condensate field in the Far Eastern republic of Yakutia. It contains over 75 billion cubic meters of natural gas and 1.4 million tons of condensate.
The new deposit is part of the company’s drilling campaign to explore the region’s oil and gas potential.
The discovery was made by Rosneft’s subsidiary Taas-Yuryakh Neftegazodobycha. A joint venture between Rosneft (50.1 percent), BP and a consortium of Indian companies, Taas-Yuryakh Neftegazodobycha operates in 10 license areas. Among those is the Srednebotuobinskoye oil and gas condensate field, which is one of the largest assets of Rosneft in Eastern Siberia.
Rosneft recently announced discoveries of large oil and gas fields in the Kara Sea, saying that overall, more than 30 “prospective structures” were identified there. The results of the drilling prove “the discovery of a new Kara offshore oil province,” the energy giant said.
January 13, 2021 - Posted by aletho | Economics | Russia
Book Review
‘Modern-day book burners’: Portland bookstore forced to evacuate after protesters demand it pulls book critical of Antifa
RT | January 13, 2021
Powell’s City of Books in Portland, one of the world’s largest independent bookstores, had to evacuate repeatedly after it was besieged by protesters enraged over its plans to sell a book claiming Antifa is “destroying democracy.”
A crowd of protesters flocked to the store on Monday to denounce its decision to distribute a book by a local author, conservative journalist Andy Ngo, known for documenting and highlighting instances of violence associated with Antifa on social media. The owners were forced to evacuate employees and customers out the back door. Later that day, the store announced it would not be putting the book on the shelves, but that it would remain in its online catalogue, along with many books that Powell’s itself deems “abhorrent.”
“While we understand that our decision to carry such books upsets some customers and staff members, we do not want to create an echo chamber of preapproved voices and ideas,” the company said.
However, that concession apparently failed to placate all of the protesters, as a smaller crowd was back at the store the next day, chanting slogans and vowing to force the store out of business if it failed to exercise self-censorship.
“You will lose money every day. Every day that you sell his book, we will shut down this store,” protesters could be heard shouting in footage circulating online.
Powell’s was forced to close early and evacuate customers on Tuesday as well.
Set for release in February, the book – titled ‘Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy’ – chronicles Antifa’s history of violence and its “radical plan to destroy democracy.” It is touted as an in-depth study of the origins and the history of the left-wing movement that features accounts by former supporters, as well as those who fell victim to its violence. The book is said to contain “a trove of documents obtained by the author that he will publish for the first time,” according to Amazon’s description of the tome. … continue
brianharryaustralia on Massive new gas field discover… brianharryaustralia on Climate alarmism has become a… SeaShell on Climate alarmism has become a… roberthstiver on Israel bans ‘Jenin, Jeni… goldfinger999666 on CONFIRMED: Britain Will Issue… PB on Exposed: Fauci and CDC clash;… brianharryaustralia on US Prof Faces ‘Cancellat… Leland Roth on US Prof Faces ‘Cancellat… aletho on What Leftists Think About Free… redracam on What Leftists Think About Free… 5 dancing shlomos on When protestors took over fede… michael on Former US representative Ron P…
It’s apparent the “Peak Oil/Gas”, that seemed so menacing several years ago, turned out to be a complete fraud…..The whole World, it seems, is awash with Hydrocarbons, particularly Siberia/ Mongolia, where recent discoveries are looking great.
