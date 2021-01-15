Biden/Harris Promoting Sickness and Death

Biden’s proposed stimulus plan is top-heavy with billions of dollars for hazardous to health mass-vaxxing and corporate handouts.

He plans a “major expansion of” mass-vaxxing, the NYT reported.

The Washington Post noted that he called for $400 billion for covid mass-vaxxing.

It’s more than that as I explained in a same-day article.

He wants $350 billion for states and local communities for mass-vaxxing their residents.

Another $170 billion for K12 and higher education isn’t for teaching and learning. It’s largely for mass-vaxxing students and staff.

He proposed $50 billion for PCR tests that are not designed for detecting viral infections and don’t work when used for this purpose.

They’re tools of mass deception, not for diagnosing disease.

Another $20 billion in the Biden stimulus plan is for what appears to be the largest ever mass promoted public health propaganda campaign.

If it works as planned, it’ll likely harm millions of Americans from hazardous to heath toxins jabbed into them by covid vaccines if taken.

Biden/Harris, Pharma, the Times, WaPo and other major media are pushing sickness and deaths if they are able to convince enough Americans to be vaxxed with what no one valuing their health and well-being should touch.

Biden’s proposed plan has nothing to do with combatting covid as he, the Times and other major media claimed.

It has everything to do with promoting harm to human health after seasonal flu/influenza was renamed covid last year and all the pre-planned horrors that followed that will likely worsen this year and beyond.

WaPo reported that what Biden/Harris have in mind “far outstrips the funding Congress devoted to (promoting mass-vaxxing nationwide in last year’s) stimulus package” as well as sums that House (Dems) unsuccessfully sought.

He has a reverse Marshall Plan in mind related to harming health, not protecting it.

On Wednesday, Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said covid “is not going away.”

“We are going to live with this virus… forever.”

He’s pushing mass-vaxxing. What he, Big Parma overall, and US anti-public health officials have in mind is far more than one or two jabs.

Annual flu shots differ each year because viruses mutate so new formulas are developed for flu vaccines.

Covid IS flu. Forever mass-vaxxing is planned.

The more jabs taken, the more potential harm to health, the higher the risk of developing one or more serious illnesses in the near-or-longer-term that in some cases will be deadly.

Biden/Harris and Congress are in cahoots with Pharma.

The more people mass-vaxxed forever, the greater the profit potential for Moderna, Pfizer and other drug companies that market covid vaccines ahead.

The same is true for large hospital chains. The more people are vaxxed, the greater the spread of illnesses and hospitalizations.

What Biden/Harris want in congressional legislation for mass-vaxxing is polar opposite promoting health and well-being.

In cahoots with Pharma, dark forces in Washington, and their Western counterparts, establishment media are pushing drugs that risk serious illness and deaths when taken as directed.

Biden/Harris are greasing the wheel for this diabolical plan by calling for tens of billions of dollars to force-feed it to Americans and others abroad.

The plan includes issuing digital vaccine passports in development, without which access to work, school and other public places may be denied.

A so-called Vaccination Credential Initiative (VCI) was established that includes Microsoft, Oracle, the Mayo Clinic, Rockefeller Foundation, likely Bill Gates, and other stakeholders in the project to create what’s called a “trustworthy, traceable, verifiable, and universally recognized digital record of vaccination status.”

The goal is to push voluntary submission to covid vaxxing.

If not successful enough, it may be mandated for free movement publicly.

What’s going on is more diabolical than what Orwell and Huxley imagined.

Unless willing to play Russian roulette with our health, well-being and lives, perhaps indefinite house arrest or worse is coming for non-compliers.

According to a VCI statement:

“We are kicking off the most significant vaccination effort in the history of the United States,” adding:

“Now more than ever, individuals need access to their own vaccination and health information in a portable format to begin to move about the country safely and comfortably (sic).”

Last year was likely a test run to learn how much dark forces can compel ordinary people to put up with.

What’s coming will likely be much more than what’s gone on up to now.

