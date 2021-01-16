The 4th Annual Fake News Awards!
From the palatial living room studios of The Corbett Report it’s the 4th Annual Fake News Awards. The boldest lies. The stupidest propaganda. The ugliest presstitution. Join James as he debunks the lies and shames the liars behind the biggest fake news stories of 2020. Who will take the Dino for the worst fake news story of the year? Watch and find out!
Worst Acting by a Politician or Health Official goes to Matt Hancock crying over William Shakespeare
Best Acting by an Actor in a Fake and Staged Scamdemic goes to Governor Andrew Cuomo for his Scripted Scamdemic Unreality Show
Fakest Fact Check Award goes to FactCheckNI for Can you generate a positive result for COVID-19 from an RT-PCR test?
Fear Porn Story of the Year goes to the New York Post for NYC may temporarily bury coronavirus victims on Hart Island
Best Orwellian Doublethink Award goes to Ali Velshi for “It is not generally speaking unruly but fires have been started.”
Best Suppression of a Real News Story goes to NPR for their refusal to cover the Hunter Biden laptop story
Lockdown Hypocrite of the Year Award goes to Neil Ferguson for breaking the very lockdown orders he himself helped bring about
Fakes Science Story of the Year goes to the BBC for Oxford Covid vaccine ‘safe and effective’ study shows
Fake News Story of the Year goes to Bloomberg for Coronavirus Is 10 Times Deadlier Than Seasonal Flu, Fauci Says
Matt Hancock crying over William Shakespeare
Governor Cuomo Receives Founders Award at 48th International Emmy Awards
Cuomo blames large gatherings in the Hasidic community for spread of COVID-19…
Cuomo implores New Yorkers to stay home on Thanksgiving: ‘Forget the politics’
Gov. Cuomo cancels Thanksgiving plans with family after backlash
Cuomo orders nursing homes to accept sick patients
Cuomo still refuses to disclose total number of COVID-19 nursing home deaths: watchdog
‘It never happened’: Cuomo denies causing 6,500 nursing home deaths
Can you generate a positive result for COVID-19 from an RT-PCR test?z
COVID19 PCR Tests are Scientifically Meaningless
WHO Information Notice for IVD Users (PCR false positives warning)
Fauci admits PCR high cycle threshold problem on This Week in Virology
Episode 381 – Who Will Fact Check the Fact Checkers?
Fact check: Inventor of method used to test for COVID-19 didn’t say it can’t be used in virus detection
Kary Mullis Explains the PCR Test
New Coronavirus Wasn’t ‘Predicted’ In Simulation
NYC may temporarily bury coronavirus victims on Hart Island
Lies, Damned Lies and Coronavirus Statistics
Ali Velshi: “It is not generally speaking unruly but fires have been started.”
Over 1,000 health professionals sign a letter saying, Don’t shut down protests using coronavirus concerns as an excuse
Same Facts, Opposite Conclusions – #PropagandaWatch
“Fiery but mostly peaceful protests”
NPR explains their refusal to cover the Hunter Biden story
Dave Smith on Hunter Biden story (POTP #671)
Politifact twists itself into pretzel knots over the Hunter Biden coverup
Denver Mayor Hancock flies to visit family for Thanksgiving
Newsom’s winery remains open while other California wineries ordered to shut down over COVID
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot defends hairstylist visit amid coronavirus outbreak
Dr. Mike called out for partying maskless
CTU board member facing criticism for vacationing in Caribbean while pushing remote learning
MSM presstitute called out live on air for mask hypocrisy
Pelosi’s trip to salon apparently broke COVID-19 rules
Let Them Eat Ice Cream! – #PropagandaWatch
Pelosi staffer’s email has entire folder for hair appointments
Oxford Covid vaccine ‘safe and effective’ study shows
Lancet: Safety and efficacy of the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine (AZD1222) against SARS-CoV-2: an interim analysis of four randomised controlled trials in Brazil, South Africa, and the UK
Coronavirus Is 10 Times Deadlier Than Seasonal Flu, Fauci Says
Dr. Anthony Fauci addresses COVID-19 mortality rate
The Worst Miscalculation in Human History
Public Health Lessons Learned From Biases in Coronavirus Mortality Overestimation
Silicon Valley and WEF-Backed Foundation Announce Global Initiative for COVID-19 Vaccine Records
