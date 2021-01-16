The Israel lobby’s power over Congress: Both parties obey
If Americans Knew | January 15, 2021
Pro-Israel organizations and individuals have acquired major power in Congress among both parties, driving many US policies. A number of books have described this situation, including “The Israel Lobby” by Professors John Mearsheimer and Stephen Walt, “They Dare to speak Out” by former Congressman Paul Findley, “The Lobby” by Edward Tivnan, “Big Israel” by Grant Smith, and “Against Our Better Judgment” by Alison Weir. Below are resources and citations for information on the Israel-Palestine issue:
• US tax money to Israel: https://ifamericansknew.org/stat/cost… and https://ifamericansknew.org/stat/usai…
• The history of the issue: https://ifamericansknew.org/history/ and http://iakn.us/AOBJ-book
• A list of the Israel lobby: https://israelpalestinenews.org/the-i…
• The situation for Palestinians: https://israelpalestinenews.org/human… and https://youtu.be/o22x81SCBiU and https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list…
• A list of Israelis and Palestinians killed since 2000: https://israelpalestinetimeline.org/
• Daily news and analysis: https://israelpalestinenews.org/
• Statistics and overall information: https://ifamericansknew.org/
January 16, 2021 - Posted by aletho | Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism, Timeless or most popular, Video | Israel, Palestine, United States, Zionism
