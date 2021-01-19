Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

Freedom Airway – #SolutionsWatch

Corbett • 01/19/2021

Professor Delores Cahill joins the deprogram today to discuss a solution for freedom-respecting travel in the age of COVID. The Freedom Airway & Freedom Travel Alliance is seeking to create travel options that don’t require travelers to submit to vaccination, face masks or quarantines. Find out more in this week’s edition of #SolutionsWatch.

Watch on Archive / BitChute / LBRY / Minds / YouTube or Download the mp4

SHOW NOTES

FreedomAirway.com

DoloresCahill.com

U.S. to Require Covid-19 Tests for All International Visitors

World Doctors Alliance

World Freedom Alliance

