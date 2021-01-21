Infectious Diseases Expert Says UK Lockdown is Not Working
By Paul Joseph Watson | Summit News | January 21, 2021
Infectious diseases expert Professor Steven Riley says current data shows that the national lockdown in the United Kingdom is not working.
Riley, who is professor of infectious disease dynamics at Imperial College London, cited a React study which shows “the prevalence of infection increased between 6 and 15 January,” after the national lockdown was announced on January 4.
“It’s long enough that, were the lockdown working effectively, we would certainly have hoped to have seen a decline,” said Riley.
The professor added that current research “certainly doesn’t support the conclusion that lockdown is working.”
As we highlighted last week, a peer reviewed study by Stanford researchers found that mandatory lockdowns do not provide more benefits to stopping the spread of COVID-19 than voluntary measures such as social distancing.
The researchers found “no clear, significant beneficial effect of [more restrictive measures] on case growth in any country.”
While numerous studies show that lockdowns have no impact on reducing the spread of viruses, an avalanche of data shows that they cost lives.
Academics from Duke, Harvard, and Johns Hopkins have warned that there could be around a million excess deaths over the next two decades as a result of lockdowns.
Thousands of doctors and scientists are on record as opposing lockdown measures, warning that they will cause more death than the coronavirus itself.
January 21, 2021
Leave a Reply