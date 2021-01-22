Nurses in Coffey County refuse to give COVID-19 vaccine
AP Wire Fox4 Topeka
Excerpts:
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Four nurses at a rural health department in Kansas are refusing to administer any COVID-19 vaccines, citing the fast development and production of the shots.
Coffey County Public Health Administrator Lindsay Payer said the nurses made their own decisions and expressed their concerns one by one. She called the vaccine documents concerning.
“I strongly feel that if people want this vaccine, they should receive it. Absolutely,” Payer said. “But just like it’s their choice to receive it or not, I feel like it should also be my choice to give it or not.”
None of the nurses, including Payer, feel “comfortable” administering a vaccine that has gone through a speedy testing process with new technology, the Kansas City Star reported.
“Vaccination of Kansans is critical to reach the end of this pandemic,” Kristi Zears, a spokeswoman with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, said in an email. “We are not aware of any other health departments who have expressed concerns regarding the vaccine and would point them to the safety data.”
Read the full article at Fox4 Topeka.
Comments by Brian Shilhavy | Health Impact News | January 21, 2021:
We commend these brave nurses who obviously have nothing to gain from such a decision other than a clear conscious, and much to lose, including their jobs.
As for Kristi Zears’ comments, I guess she missed this health department’s concerns in California:
California halts injections of Moderna Covid vaccine batch due to ‘higher-than-usual number of adverse events’
See Also:
Doctors Around the World Issue Dire WARNING: DO NOT GET THE COVID VACCINE!!
Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Interesting Poem
“Twas the weekend before Kraken, and all thru the land, The lefties were
trembling at the cards in Trump’s hand. The patriots were nestled, all snug
in their beds, While visions of perp walks danced in their heads. The
laptops recovered in a raid days ago, Shed new light on the crimes of our
treasonous foe. When up on the web there arose such a clatter, Big tech
blocking accounts like free speech didn’t matter. Impeachment was
threatened, amendment 25, “The Trump administration must not survive!” They
screamed from the rooftops, on every news show. “This bad bad bad orange man
has just got to go!” But Donald J Trump had a card up his sleeve, a card so
glorious no one could believe. You see, he had caught them. He set a big
trap. He knew they would try this election fraud crap. He watched them all
do it, all in real-time. He was sure that Mike Pence would certify their
crime. His intel had told him they’d planned a false flag, To make sure
Trump’s destruction was all in the bag. The Dems told Antifa “Show up in
disguise.” “Wear your MAGA hats backwards so no one will get wise.” “When we
start the debate, you all storm inside. Don’t worry, the police will open
doors wide.” “We will blame all your damage on Trump and his fans, So never
again will Trump thwart all our plans.” Trump knew Dems would do this, he
sent special ops, They dressed like Antifa and grabbed the laptops. Upon
them was evidence of egregious crimes. The Deep State had done this crap so
many times. Straight to the military the evidence went. Charges of treason
were now imminent. No screaming or crying would stop what was to come.
Resignation and prison, and Gitmo for some. Military tribunals will convict
all these traitors. Who stole an election because they were haters. When the
trials are done and the votes are done right. Crimes done in the darkness
have come to the light… Trump will be sworn in to finish his eight. And we
will continue to make America great!”
– Anonymous
LikeLike
Comment by Leland Roth | January 22, 2021 |