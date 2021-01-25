Vaccine Critics Considered National Security Threats

Along with tens of millions of Trump supporters, are critics of hazardous seasonal flu-renamed covid vaccines the new red menace?

Truth-telling about vaccine dangers — especially experimental/unapproved covid ones — is falsely called anti-vaccine propaganda.

Last month, a disinformation piece by The Hill said the following:

“As public health officials seek to reassure Americans on the safety and efficacy of (covid) vaccine(s) (sic), anti-vaccine efforts could prevent the country from reaching herd immunity (sic).”

A similar UK report from The Times said the Boris Johnson regime “regards tackling (truth-telling called) false information about (covid) vaccin(es) as a rising priority.”

There’s nothing remotely untrue about explaining indisputable hazards of all vaccines.

They all risk harm to human health and well-being because of toxins in their formulas.

Inadequately tested covid vaccines are especially hazardous — why they’re unapproved, yet allowed to be used under emergency conditions that don’t exist.

Big Government, Big Pharma, and their Big Media press agents continue to spread misinformation and disinformation about covid vaccines.

They’re essential to avoid or risk serious potential harm to human health.

At a time of growing tyranny in the US and West, truth-telling on vital issues is increasingly considered threatening to national security — a phony charge that’s part of a campaign to suppress what’s vital for everyone to know.

For months through most of last year, Americans, others in the West and elsewhere have been lied to about vaccines.

Information about hazards of covid ones are suppressed, notably by Big Media.

On Monday, CNN — the most distrusted name in television fake news — lied to viewers as follows, saying:

“Anti-vaccine groups are exploiting (sic) the suffering and death of people who happen to fall ill after receiving a covid shot, threatening to undermine the largest vaccination campaign in US history,” adding:

“In some cases, anti-vaccine activists are fabricating stories of deaths that never occurred (sic).”

Like other Big Media, CNN suppresses virtually everything essential for everyone to know about issues that affect their lives, welfare and safety.

The fake news operation is part of a mass deception campaign to suppress information about the hazards of covid vaccines.

When used as directed, they risk harm to human health that for too many includes death.

At best, the toll won’t be known until long after widespread damage is done.

It’s well-known that vaccines don’t protect as falsely claimed. They often cause diseases they pretend to protect against.

They produce customers for other drugs to treat diseases they cause that includes cancer, diabetes, heart disease, and many other serious ones.

They’re a major cause of autism in children.

A WaPo disinformation piece last December falsely claimed face masks prevent spread of covid.

Besides providing no protection, when used longterm, they risk harm to health instead of the other way around — information WaPo and other Big Media suppress.

They lied claiming no cures for seasonal flu/renamed covid exist, ignoring safe and effective HCQ when taken within 10 days of falling ill — combined with one of 2 antibiotics and zinc.

Big Media are pushing toxic vaccines because of a bonanza of profits from mass-vaxxing.

WaPo also falsely called covid “more deadly than influenza” when the former is the renamed latter illness.

Ignored as well by WaPo is that experimental mRNA vaccines alter human DNA, turning vaxxed individuals into genetically modified organisms.

WaPo falsely claimed it’s not so, suppressing what it should have highlighted as a threat to health.

Since made-in-the-USA covid propaganda began last year, Big Media have been its main transmission vehicle for spreading fake news.

Its aim is terrifying Americans into being vaxxed with what no one should touch.

Preserving and protecting health requires avoiding these hugely dangerous vaccines.

Also essential are good health habits that provide the most effective way to avoid serious illnesses.

Instead of explaining the above and all else important to report, government, Pharma, and Big Media suppress it — pushing what’s harmful, not beneficial to health and well-being.

They’re enemies of the people, not the other way around.