WORLD FREEDOM ALLIANCE INTERVIEW PART 3 – PROFESSOR DOLORES CAHILL

Oracle Films | January 20, 2021

⁣Martin Byrne BL sits down with founding members of the World Freedom Alliance to discuss the implications of lockdowns, the Covid-19 vaccine and The Great Reset.

Part 1 – ⁣Heiko Schöning – Medical Doctor from Germany
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2BJhtUbfQFSI/
Part 2 – Mads Palsvig – Former Investment Banker and ⁣Chairman of the Danish Political Party JFK21
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lyhEJSsrvIgc/
Part 3 – Professor Dolores Cahill – Molecular Biologist & Immunologist
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7prWkLrk4D6v/

