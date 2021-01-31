Aletho News

MEDICAL BOARD ATTEMPTS TO STRIP DOCTOR OF LICENSE OVER INFORMED VACCINE CONSENT

Ben Swann | January 29, 2021

The Minnesota Medical Board has targeted Dr. Bob Zajac and is attempting to restrict his medical license from practice entirely due to his support for families choosing their legal vaccine exemption option. What is most surprising is that complaints against Dr. Bob have come not from patients but people who simply disagree with statements about informed content that Dr. Bob has made in the media.

January 31, 2021 - Posted by | Civil Liberties, Full Spectrum Dominance, Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular, Video | ,

