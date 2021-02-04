Aletho News

The Shocking Truth About Health Passports

Dr Vernon Coleman | January 27, 2021

Click on the following link to see Dr Coleman’s video on PCR testing (more shocks) at brandnewtube.com https://brandnewtube.com/watch/the-pcr-test-is-useless-for-covid-19-but-useful-for-crooked-governments_H39cdYx6Iml3viB.html

International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, explains exactly what health passports are likely to contain and who will be making them (you’ll be horrified).

For more unbiased information about other important matters, please visit https://www.vernoncoleman.com

