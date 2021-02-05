Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

Mahmoud S., 16, lost a leg to Israeli bullets

Defence for Children Palestine | February 4, 2021

Palestinian child Mahmoud S., 16, was playing football (soccer) in his home of Al-Khader, a town west of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank, when Israeli forces shot him in the leg twice. Doctors were unable to salvage the leg and were forced to amputate it.

February 5, 2021 - Posted by | Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism, Subjugation - Torture, Timeless or most popular, Video | , , ,

