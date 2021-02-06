Pro-Mass-Vaxxing Scamster Fauci

Biden regime chief medical advisor Anthony Fauci is hostile to human health, well-being and safety.

Weeks earlier, he pretended to be vaxxed against covid on his left arm.

Moments later, he pointed to an area on his right arm, saying it’s where he was experiencing “injection site soreness.”

He lied about being vaxxed and soreness.

He consistently lies about hazardous to health covid vaccines, most recently saying:

“I feel extreme confidence in the safety and the efficacy of this vaccine (sic), and I want to encourage everyone who has the opportunity to get vaccinated (sic).”

He’s well aware that covid vaxxing provides no protection and risks serious/irreversible harm to health.

It’s why he faked being vaxxed. Other prominent US officials did the same thing.

Fauci is more witch doctor than the real thing, a figure who never treated a patient, who’s indifferent toward human health, who promotes what risks irreversible harm from following his advice.

In cahoots with Pharma and US dark forces, he prioritizes self-enrichment — profiting hugely from mass deception.

As NIAID director, he transformed the agency into an incubator for Pharma’s drug development — including hazardous covid vaccines.

Throughout his public life, he’s been a profiteering con artist, now close to Biden/Harris and chief regime medical advisor.

His modus operandi is more Josef Mengele than Albert Schweitzer.

In cahoots with Bill Gates and other US dark forces, he wants everyone vaxxed with toxins that risk serious harm to health including death.

His claim about safe and effective covid vaccines is one of many Big Lies he’s infamous for — why he can never be trusted.

There’s nothing remotely safe and effective about toxic-laden/DNA altering covid vaccines.

In its Global Health Review, even pro-dirty business as usual Harvard said the following about hazardous mRNA vaccines:

“Potential side effects could include chronic inflammation, because the vaccine continuously stimulates the immune system to produce antibodies,” adding:

“Other concerns include the possible integration of plasmid DNA into the body’s host genome, resulting in mutations, problems with DNA replication, triggering of autoimmune responses, and activation of cancer-causing genes.”

No mRNA vaccine was ever approved for human use — despite years of research.

No emergency exists to justify their use.

Even mRNA proponents admit that there’s an inadequate understanding of inflammation and autoimmune reactions from their use that risks serious harm to health.

There’s no way for gene-altering vaccines to be safe, why independent scientific experts consider their use frankenvaxxing.

Fauci fronts for Pharma. Dismissive toward safe and effective hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and ivermectin in treating seasonal flu-renamed covid, he promotes hazardous to health mass-vaxxing.

Highlighting the risk, Joseph Mercola said the following:

“To avoid becoming a sad statistic, I urge you to review the science very carefully before making up your mind about this experimental gene therapy.”

“(R)emember that the lethality of COVID-19 is actually surprisingly low, (especially) for those under the age of 60.”

“If you’re under the age of 40, your risk of dying from (covid) is just 0.01%, meaning you have a 99.99% chance of surviving the infection.”

“And you could improve that to 99.999% if you’re metabolically flexible, insulin sensitive, and vitamin D replete.”

“So… what are we protecting against with a COVID-19 vaccine?”

“These mRNA vaccines aren’t designed to prevent infection, only reduce the severity of symptoms.”

“Meanwhile, they could potentially make you sicker once you’re exposed to the virus, and/or cause persistent serious side effects.”

“(Y)ou may regret for the rest of your life, which can actually be shortened” by covid vaxxing.

People are dying post-vaxxing.

Vaxxing for covid mostly likely killed baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron at age-86.

Elderly individuals are most vulnerable to be harmed because of their weakened immune systems.

We’re being lied to by Fauci and other frankenvaxxing promoters — including Big Media.

Increased censorship is the new abnormal.

Truth and full disclosure about hazardous covid vaccines are airbrushed from mainstream reporting.

Preserving and protecting health and well-being requires rejection of what may destroy them.