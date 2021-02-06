Dominic Cummings Will Not be Prosecuted Over COVID-19 Lockdown Breaches, Media Claims
Dominic Cummings Received £40,000 Wage Hike Before Exiting Downing Street © AP PHOTO / ALASTAIR GRANT
By Matthew Daniel – Sputnik – 06.02.2021
Since being forced out of his senior role in No.10 Downing Street, Dominic Cummings has largely disappeared from the public spotlight. However, frustration over his repeated breaching of the COVID-19 lockdown still lives on among many Brits.
Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser, Dominic Cummings, will not be prosecuted following his breaching of the COVID-19 lockdown back in March, according to revelations by The Mirror.
Mr Cummings, who was ultimately forced out of No.10 by Boris Johnson in November 2020, came under heavy public fire after making a trip to a family home in county Durham in April 2020, during the height of the UK’s first nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. He had also taken a separate 60-mile journey from Durham to the town of Barnard Castle, despite admitting that he had coronavirus symptoms.
Subsequently, the former prosecutor for northwest England, Nazir Afzal, submitted a 255-page dossier of evidence of Cummings’ lockdown breach to detectives in Durham, and urged them to investigate and take action against against him for breaking the law.
According to The Mirror, however, Durham Police Deputy Chief Constable David Orford has now written to lawyers representing Mr Afzal to inform that they “will be taking no further action”.
“We do not consider the relevant tests are made out in relation to any potential offences raised within your submission”, the letter seen by The Mirror reportedly elaborates.
Mr Afzal is reported to have provided the police with detailed allegations against Mr Cummings, which included location data from number plate recognition of his car filmed by CCTV camera footage, as well as footage of the former government adviser wandering around Barnard Castle. Mr Afzal later claimed that the “legal test” for prosecution against Mr Cummings had been met, given the substantial evidence proving his breaking of the legally mandated COVID-19 lockdown.
Since learning that Durham police will not be acting against Mr Cummings, Mr Afzal told The Mirror that he found it “hugely disappointing”.
“I am considering with my legal team what further avenues to pursue because millions of people would want us to. This is also going to form part of my recent decision to examine the legal implications of the whole extent of the government’s failures on COVID”, he added.
In his own defence, following the revelations that he had breached the COVID-19 lockdown in April, Mr Cummings gave what was widely seen as an unrepentant press conference in May, in which he claimed that he had always behaved “reasonably and legally”.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
February 6, 2021 - Posted by aletho | Science and Pseudo-Science, Supremacism, Social Darwinism, Timeless or most popular | UK
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
CUOMO’S NURSING HOME NIGHTMARE
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
Why we love to hate conspiracy theories: 9/11 Truth as threat to the intelligentsia
By Denis G. Rancourt | Activist Teacher | September 12, 2010
Especially left and liberal professionals and service intellectuals but also right-wing members of the intelligentsia vehemently attack and ridicule “conspiracy theories” such as the present 9/11 Truth movement.
Why?
It’s as though power did not covertly orchestrate its predation of us? Is that not the modus operandi of power?
Is it so difficult to believe that the complex and highly successful military attack on US soil that was 9/11 (levelling three gigantic sky scrapers, blasting a hole into the Pentagon, and destroying four commercial jets and their passengers) was not orchestrated by a religious zealot from a cave in Afghanistan and executed by failed Cessna pilot trainees with box cutters? Or that those who measurably benefited in the trillions had nothing to do with it? … continue
Aletho News Original Content
Three Mile Island, Global Warming and the CIA
By Aletho News | January 9, 2012
There appears to be something about launching bombs or missiles from afar onto cities and people that appeals to American military and political leaders. In part it has to do with a conscious desire to not risk American lives in ground combat. And in part, perhaps not entirely conscious, it has to do with not wishing to look upon the gory remains of the victims, allowing American GIs and TV viewers at home to cling to their warm fuzzy feelings about themselves, their government, and their marvelous “family values”. Washington officials are careful to distinguish between the explosives the US drops from the sky and “weapons of mass destruction” (WMD), which only the officially-designated enemies (ODE) are depraved enough to use. The US government speaks sternly of WMD, defining them as nuclear, chemical and biological in nature, and “indiscriminate” (meaning their use can’t be limited to military objectives), as opposed to the likes of American “precision” cruise missiles. This is indeed a shaky semantic leg to stand on, given the well-known extremely extensive damage to non-military targets, including numerous residences, schools and hospitals, even from American “smart” bombs, in almost all of the bombings listed below.
Moreover, Washington does not apply the term “weapons of mass destruction” to other weapons the US has regularly used, such as depleted uranium and cluster bombs, which can be, and often are, highly indiscriminate. … continue
About Aletho News’ Name
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 4,238,099 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Nuclear Power Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Bolivia Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Press TV Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
brianharryaustralia on Bernays and Propaganda brianharryaustralia on Bank Of America Secretly Hande… 5 dancing shlomos on Bank Of America Secretly Hande… gepay on Was Fraud in the 2020 Election… 5 dancing shlomos on Bill Would Force Social Media… 5 dancing shlomos on Refuse A Vaccine? You’re Likel… michael on Mahmoud S., 16, lost a leg to… Michael on Biden’s Nominee For New Cabine… maisoon on Mahmoud S., 16, lost a leg to… brianharryaustralia on CDC: Over 500 Deaths Following… Chris on Refuse A Vaccine? You’re Likel… roberthstiver on Why Always Israel? Only One Co…
Aletho News
- Dominic Cummings Will Not be Prosecuted Over COVID-19 Lockdown Breaches, Media Claims February 6, 2021
- There WAS a color revolution in the US after all – its architects now boast they ‘fortified’ the 2020 election February 6, 2021
- The Mainstream Bubble February 6, 2021
- Bernays and Propaganda February 6, 2021
- Revoking CGTN’s Licence is Attack on Freedom of Speech, Part of Broader UK-China Row February 6, 2021
- Western pundits believed post-Maidan Ukraine would serve as an ‘example’ for Russia – in reality, it’s become a cautionary tale February 6, 2021
- Bank Of America Secretly Handed Customer Data To FBI Investigators February 6, 2021
- CUOMO’S NURSING HOME NIGHTMARE February 6, 2021
- Reinventing the company town? Nevada offers self-governing ‘Innovation Zones’ with own TAXES & COURTS February 6, 2021
- Biden’s Nominee For New Cabinet-Level Science Position Is Epstein-Linked Geneticist February 6, 2021
- Mahmoud S., 16, lost a leg to Israeli bullets February 5, 2021
- Will the proven Covid-fighting drug Hydroxychloroquine now be allowed to save lives? February 5, 2021
- CDC: Over 500 Deaths Following mRNA Experimental Injections thru 1/29/21 February 5, 2021
- Refuse A Vaccine? You’re Likely To Be Visited By A “Persuader” February 5, 2021
- Russian Foreign Ministry Is Concerned About Political Persecution in the United States February 5, 2021
- Kremlin Expresses Regret Over Biden’s Aggressive Statements on Russia February 5, 2021
- Refuse bids from those ‘involved in Israeli war crimes’, legal groups tell UK rail construction company February 5, 2021
- Bellingcat’s New Book ‘Whitewashes’ Manipulation of OPCW Report On Alleged Douma Attack February 5, 2021
If Americans Knew
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Norway Proves Our Electrification Strategy Is Doomed To Disaster February 6, 2021
- January Weather Present & Past February 6, 2021
- Mark Carney: Climate crisis deaths ‘will be worse than Covid’ February 6, 2021
Sebastian Rushworth M.D.
- Is red meat unhealthy? February 6, 2021
- Update on vitamin D for covid January 31, 2021
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
Leave a Reply