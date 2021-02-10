American Marines Reclaimed Northern China in 1945
Tales of the American Empire | February 4, 2021
In October 1945, 50,000 American Marines invaded northern China. The official reason was to accept the surrender of Japanese troops and evacuate them, but the primary reason was to secure western business interests. Western corporations had billions of dollars invested in China, mostly located in mini colonies called settlements. The Americans allied with the official Chinese government led by Chiang Kai-shek to secure all of China. However, his Kuomintang party, known as the KMT, was corrupt and unpopular. Most Chinese supported the opposition Chinese Communist Party, known as the CCP, led by Mao Zedong. By 1949, the Marines and the KMT had fled China.
