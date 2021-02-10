PLANNEDILLUSION SPECIAL FEATURE – DR. KEVIN CORBETT
PLannedilLusion | February 5, 2021
To watch the full length verion of PLannedilLusion Episode 6 visit https://www.plannedillusion.com/specialfeature
For subscriptions visit https://www.subscribestar.com/plannedillusion/subscribe
Dr. Kevin Corbett featured in the latest PLannedilLusion Episode 6.
Here is the full length version of the interview he did for PLannedilLusion 6, detailing why it is reasonable to suggest HIV
was the blueprint for Covid19 and that it was a lab created retro-virus designed for use in the vaccines.
A Jimuphy Production – https://plannedillusion.com
brought to you by https://PLannedSupplies.com
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
February 10, 2021 - Posted by aletho | Deception, Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular, Video | Covid-19, HIV
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
American Marines Reclaimed Northern China in 1945
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
In Rush to Create Magic-Bullet COVID Vaccines, Have We Made Matters Worse?
Study that found vaccines that don’t prevent viral transmission may accelerate evolution of more virulent strains could mean leading vaccine candidates may make COVID crisis worse.
By Brian Hooker, Ph.D, P.E. | Children’s Health Defense | January 8, 2021
Natural selection is the phenomenon where only the fittest individuals in an environment will survive. “Individuals” in this context can refer to any type of organism — from humans to bacteria and viruses — but the context here is the survival of viruses.
When a virus infects a population of humans, only those viruses that have a living human host will survive. If a virus is so pathogenic that it kills the human it infected, it dies too.
Therefore, mortality of the host kills the most severe forms of any virus over time. Infection rates may go up, but mortality goes down.
In a 2015 study published in PLOS Biology, researchers hypothesized that vaccination can subvert this process by allowing more virulent (i.e., more pathogenic and potentially deadly) strains of viruses to live in vaccinated hosts for prolonged time periods without killing the hosts.
These vaccinated hosts, while infected, shed and spread virus, causing further transmission of the disease. … continue
Aletho News Original Content
Three Mile Island, Global Warming and the CIA
By Aletho News | January 9, 2012
There appears to be something about launching bombs or missiles from afar onto cities and people that appeals to American military and political leaders. In part it has to do with a conscious desire to not risk American lives in ground combat. And in part, perhaps not entirely conscious, it has to do with not wishing to look upon the gory remains of the victims, allowing American GIs and TV viewers at home to cling to their warm fuzzy feelings about themselves, their government, and their marvelous “family values”. Washington officials are careful to distinguish between the explosives the US drops from the sky and “weapons of mass destruction” (WMD), which only the officially-designated enemies (ODE) are depraved enough to use. The US government speaks sternly of WMD, defining them as nuclear, chemical and biological in nature, and “indiscriminate” (meaning their use can’t be limited to military objectives), as opposed to the likes of American “precision” cruise missiles. This is indeed a shaky semantic leg to stand on, given the well-known extremely extensive damage to non-military targets, including numerous residences, schools and hospitals, even from American “smart” bombs, in almost all of the bombings listed below.
Moreover, Washington does not apply the term “weapons of mass destruction” to other weapons the US has regularly used, such as depleted uranium and cluster bombs, which can be, and often are, highly indiscriminate. … continue
About Aletho News’ Name
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 4,245,154 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Nuclear Power Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Bolivia Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Press TV Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
brianharryaustralia on Trump’s show trial is just the… brianharryaustralia on Canada to fund opposition in B… curmudgeon49 on Canada to fund opposition in B… brianharryaustralia on Canada to fund opposition in B… Noor on Dozens of people develop rare… roberthstiver on Human Rights Watch denounces C… roberthstiver on Why Would the US Stir Up Confl… roberthstiver on Another Zionist Joins the Bide… roberthstiver on Leaders, members ‘angry… roberthstiver on Jolani gets a make-over in… roberthstiver on Leaders, members ‘angry… brianharryaustralia on US poised for Russia sanctions…
Aletho News
- PLANNEDILLUSION SPECIAL FEATURE – DR. KEVIN CORBETT February 11, 2021
- Trump’s show trial is just the next step in a very American coup February 11, 2021
- Canada’s mandatory Covid-19 hotel stays are not ‘internment camps’ but they are costly forced detention February 10, 2021
- Kivalina: A Case Study of How Media & Politics Mangle Objective Climate Science! February 10, 2021
- The Kent Covid-19 Variant Has Mutated… Into The Bristol Variant! February 10, 2021
- Dozens of people develop rare blood disorder after taking coronavirus vaccines – reports February 10, 2021
- American Marines Reclaimed Northern China in 1945 February 10, 2021
- Canada to fund opposition in Belarus and names Russia and China its main enemies February 10, 2021
- How Macrocosmic Western Propaganda Launders Geopolitical Crimes February 10, 2021
- Dr. Stella Demands an Apology after Studies Prove She was Right on HCQ – Vaccines Not Needed! February 10, 2021
- Jolani gets a make-over in Idlib February 9, 2021
- Leaders, members ‘angry’ at Hamas’ participation in elections February 9, 2021
- Another Zionist Joins the Biden Team February 9, 2021
- Why Would the US Stir Up Conflict in North Africa? February 9, 2021
- US poised for Russia sanctions as Washington claims ‘millions’ support jailed Navalny, hope for regime change February 9, 2021
- Merck statement against ivermectin exposing ‘big pharma’ lobbyists February 9, 2021
- For Josep Borrell, Russia will remain a ‘mystery inside an enigma’ February 9, 2021
- Human Rights Watch denounces Cuba for human rights violations February 9, 2021
If Americans Knew
- How the Media Cracks Down on Critics of Israel February 10, 2021
- Israeli soldiers break the silence about midnight invasions of Palestinian homes February 10, 2021
- When your village becomes a “firing zone” – that’s ethnic cleansing February 10, 2021
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- EU Lagging Behind In GHG Cuts February 10, 2021
- India to overtake EU as world’s third largest energy consumer by 2030: IEA February 10, 2021
- Delingpole: Green Jobs Collapse, Go to China Instead. What a Surprise! February 9, 2021
Sebastian Rushworth M.D.
- Is red meat unhealthy? February 6, 2021
- Update on vitamin D for covid January 31, 2021
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
Leave a Reply