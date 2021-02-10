Aletho News

PLANNEDILLUSION SPECIAL FEATURE – DR. KEVIN CORBETT

PLannedilLusion | February 5, 2021

Dr. Kevin Corbett featured in the latest PLannedilLusion Episode 6.
Here is the full length version of the interview he did for PLannedilLusion 6, detailing why it is reasonable to suggest HIV
was the blueprint for Covid19 and that it was a lab created retro-virus designed for use in the vaccines.

February 10, 2021 - Posted by | Deception, Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular, Video

