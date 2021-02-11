Iraq’s Muqtada Al-Sadr warns of looming normalisation with Israel

Featured Video

Back in 1982, in a column I was writing in a medical journal, I raised the question of whether or not public drinking water supplies could be polluted with female hormone residues which might affect the development of male babies. I also said that our drinking water could be contaminated with tranquillisers and other drugs.

I have now discovered evidence suggesting that our drinking water might be contaminated with vaccines.

But, first, let me explain about the drugs. Back nearly 40 years ago I tried to get television and radio journalists to take up the problem. And I tried to interest politicians in the topic too. The BBC’s Panorama programme was interested but too frightened by the idea and quickly decided that it was far too controversial a subject. Maybe they were worried it would upset the Government.

However, it wasn’t just the possibility of female hormones – residues from the contraceptive pill – which might be causing problems which worried me. … continue

By Aletho News | January 9, 2012

There appears to be something about launching bombs or missiles from afar onto cities and people that appeals to American military and political leaders. In part it has to do with a conscious desire to not risk American lives in ground combat. And in part, perhaps not entirely conscious, it has to do with not wishing to look upon the gory remains of the victims, allowing American GIs and TV viewers at home to cling to their warm fuzzy feelings about themselves, their government, and their marvelous “family values”. Washington officials are careful to distinguish between the explosives the US drops from the sky and “weapons of mass destruction” (WMD), which only the officially-designated enemies (ODE) are depraved enough to use. The US government speaks sternly of WMD, defining them as nuclear, chemical and biological in nature, and “indiscriminate” (meaning their use can’t be limited to military objectives), as opposed to the likes of American “precision” cruise missiles. This is indeed a shaky semantic leg to stand on, given the well-known extremely extensive damage to non-military targets, including numerous residences, schools and hospitals, even from American “smart” bombs, in almost all of the bombings listed below.

Moreover, Washington does not apply the term “weapons of mass destruction” to other weapons the US has regularly used, such as depleted uranium and cluster bombs, which can be, and often are, highly indiscriminate. … continue

