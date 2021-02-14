HIV – COVID19 – THE COINCIDENCE THEORY (UPCOMING DOCUMENTARY TRAILER)
Silview Media | January 3, 2021
A series of amazing coincidences!
If you want to support and speed up the making of this documentary, possibly mini-series, please hit our website 👉 https://silview.media/ and share our work or hit the Donate button to Paypal us. We will deliver ASAP anyway, but the amount of evidence is staggering and our equipment is not really fast.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
February 14, 2021 - Posted by aletho | Film Review, Science and Pseudo-Science, Video | Covid-19
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
Interview With Doctor Sheri Tenpenny
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
Samantha Power, Henry Kissinger & Imperial Delusions
By Daniel Kovalik | CounterPunch | June 16, 2016
Quite revealingly, the self-proclaimed crusader against genocide, Samantha Power, was awarded the 2016 Henry A. Kissinger Prize in Berlin. That Power would be awarded a prize named after one of the world’s great génocidaires, and that she would happily accept it, proves what many of us have believed all along – that she is more the clever apologist for U.S. crimes than a bona fide human rights advocate.
The problem with Power all along has been that her refusal to acknowledge the incontrovertible fact that the U.S., as exemplified by such figures as Henry Kissinger himself, is in reality the world leader in war crimes commission, and an active facilitator of genocide. The U.S. is not, as Power has claimed throughout her career, a force for halting such evils. However, Power has done an impressive job in advancing this myth, and in the process in perpetuating the false belief that the world would be better off if only the U.S. were more active militarily throughout the world. In so doing, Power, who is lauded as some great human rights advocate, probably does more than any other public figure to harm the cause of global human rights.
Power’s acceptance speech, entitled, “Remarks on ‘Twenty-First Century Realism’ at the Awarding of the 2016 Henry A. Kissinger Prize,” is very illustrative of the delusions Power promotes in the interest of U.S. power projection and the grave harms done by this projection. … continue
Aletho News Original Content
Three Mile Island, Global Warming and the CIA
By Aletho News | January 9, 2012
There appears to be something about launching bombs or missiles from afar onto cities and people that appeals to American military and political leaders. In part it has to do with a conscious desire to not risk American lives in ground combat. And in part, perhaps not entirely conscious, it has to do with not wishing to look upon the gory remains of the victims, allowing American GIs and TV viewers at home to cling to their warm fuzzy feelings about themselves, their government, and their marvelous “family values”. Washington officials are careful to distinguish between the explosives the US drops from the sky and “weapons of mass destruction” (WMD), which only the officially-designated enemies (ODE) are depraved enough to use. The US government speaks sternly of WMD, defining them as nuclear, chemical and biological in nature, and “indiscriminate” (meaning their use can’t be limited to military objectives), as opposed to the likes of American “precision” cruise missiles. This is indeed a shaky semantic leg to stand on, given the well-known extremely extensive damage to non-military targets, including numerous residences, schools and hospitals, even from American “smart” bombs, in almost all of the bombings listed below.
Moreover, Washington does not apply the term “weapons of mass destruction” to other weapons the US has regularly used, such as depleted uranium and cluster bombs, which can be, and often are, highly indiscriminate. … continue
About Aletho News’ Name
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 4,252,028 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Nuclear Power Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Bolivia Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Press TV Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
roberthstiver on Argentina Denounces Presence o… roberthstiver on As fears rise over SF-area att… roberthstiver on Conspiracy Theories Are Caused… brianharryaustralia on Conspiracy Theories Are Caused… Donnaj on Argentina Denounces Presence o… Suzy Wahlborg on DR REINER FUELLMICH ON THE FAK… Kathy on The Great Vaccine Scam Kathy on The Great Vaccine Scam brianharryaustralia on Wuhan probe members blast NYT… Joseph Scheider on Whistleblower from Berlin nurs… brianharryaustralia on AstraZeneca Recruiting 5 Year-… Mich on Whistleblower from Berlin nurs…
Aletho News
- HIV – COVID19 – THE COINCIDENCE THEORY (UPCOMING DOCUMENTARY TRAILER) February 15, 2021
- Conspiracy Theories Are Caused By Government Secrecy February 15, 2021
- As fears rise over SF-area attacks on elderly Asians by Black assailants, NPR finds the real culprit: White people February 15, 2021
- Argentina Denounces Presence of US Submarine February 14, 2021
- Wuhan probe members blast NYT story for ‘misquoting’ them as Beijing mocks US bid to hold WHO ‘to higher standards’ February 14, 2021
- `We Don’t Debate with Anti-Vaxxers – Whether They’re Right or Wrong’ – Says BBC February 14, 2021
- WHO-sponsored review of ivermectin trials indicates 83% reduction in covid mortality February 14, 2021
- Whistleblower from Berlin nursing home: terrible dying after vaccination February 14, 2021
- AstraZeneca Recruiting 5 Year-Old Kids For Covid Vaccine Trial February 14, 2021
- The CDC’s double mask mannequin ‘study’ is lunacy dressed up as science February 14, 2021
- Interview With Doctor Sheri Tenpenny February 14, 2021
- The Great Vaccine Scam February 14, 2021
- Why Trust the Experts? February 13, 2021
- While State Governments are Ending Their Mask Mandates, President Biden Is Going Full Mask Tyrant February 13, 2021
- MSM’s narrative about the murderous Capitol mob has collapsed, but don’t let that stop a political lynching February 13, 2021
- Study: Mass Hysteria & Poor Public Policies Link During Lockdown February 13, 2021
- Opening the CIA’s Can of Worms February 13, 2021
- NATO’s Road To Perdition With Ukraine February 13, 2021
If Americans Knew
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Fears over China’s Muslim forced labour loom over EU solar power February 14, 2021
- Biden’s climate ‘fix’ is fantastically expensive and perfectly useless-Bjorn Lomborg February 14, 2021
- Germany Desperate For Coal Power, As Wind & Solar Power Fail February 13, 2021
Sebastian Rushworth M.D.
- Will the mediterranean diet make you live longer? February 13, 2021
- Is red meat unhealthy? February 6, 2021
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
Leave a Reply