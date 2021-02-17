Vitamin D studies confirm correlations
Dr. John Campbell | February 4, 2021
Download my two educational text books for free using this link: http://159.69.48.3
Hard copy of the Physiology Notes text book on ebay, http://ebay.us/DcmyYV?cmpnId=5338273189
Hard copy of the Pathophysiology text book, https://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/154260052745
Vitamin D
UK biobank
Habitual use of vitamin D supplements and risk of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) infection: a prospective study in UK Biobank (29th January, 2021)
https://academic.oup.com/ajcn/advance…
The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition
Background
Vitamin D supplementation, lower risk of acute respiratory tract infection
Emerging evidence, vitamin D insufficiency is related to a higher risk of coronavirus infection and disease
Objectives
To investigate the prospective association between habitual use of vitamin D supplements and risk of COVID- 19 infection
Associations according to levels of circulating and genetically predicted vitamin D
Methods
N = 8,297 adults
Records of COVID-19 test results from UK Biobank
16 March 2020 to 29 June 2020
Results
Of the 8,297 adults, 1,374 (16.6%) tested positive
Vit D users, n = 363
Non-vit D users, n = 7,934
Unadjusted model
OR 0.78 (p = 0.105)
Adjustment for covariates
Age, sex, race, origin (outpatient or inpatient), blood-type, years of education, TDI, smoking, moderate drinking, physical activity, healthy diet score, use of any other supplements
Inverse association emerged
Between habitual use of vitamin D supplements and risk of COVID-19 infection
OR, 0.66, (P = 0.038)
Habitual use of vitamin D supplements was significantly associated with a 34% lower risk of COVID-19 infection
No association with baseline blood vitamin D levels and risk of COVID-19 infection
Associations between the risk of COVID-19 infection and habitual use of other individual supplements
Vitamin A, vitamin B, vitamin C, vitamin E, folic acid, a
multivitamin,
Calcium, zinc, iron, selenium, glucosamine, fish oil
Vitamin D Deficiency and Outcome of COVID-19 Patients
Medical University Hospital Heidelberg, (September 2020)
https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/12/9/2757
Identification of modifiable prognostic factors may help to improve outcomes
N = 185, diagnosed and treated in Heidelberg
Median Vitamin D level was 16.6 ng/ml
Associations of vitamin D status with disease severity and survival
Vitamin D status assessed at first presentation
Deficient
25-hydroxyvitamin D (Calcifediol)
level less than 12 ng/mL ( less than 30 nM)
N = 41 (22%)
Median IL-6 levels at hospitalization were significantly higher
70.5 versus 29.7 pg/mL
Insufficiency
Less than 20 ng/mL (less than 50 nM)
N = 118 (64%)
Higher levels
N = 26
Median Vitamin D level was significantly lower in the inpatient versus the outpatient subgroup
Results
Median observation period of 66 days
93 (50%) patients required hospitalization
28 patients required ventilation
Including 16 deaths
Adjusting for age, sex, comorbidities
Deficiency was associated with higher risk of ventilation and death
Mechanical ventilation
HR 6.12
p less than 0.001
Death
HR 14.73
p less than 0.001
Other hazard ratios
Male, 1.69 2.5
Over 60, 3.2 7.7
Comorbidity, 2.7 5.3
Need for interventional studies
Cholecalciferol
Calcifediol
Active form of vitamin D3, 1, 25-dihydroxyvitamin D3 (1,25D3), calcitriol, is pluripotent hormone and important modulator of both innate and adaptive immunity
No comments yet.
Leave a Reply