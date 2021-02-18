HOW CAN A GLOBAL CONSPIRACY WORK? – QUESTIONS FOR CORBETT
Corbett • 02/18/2021
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
John writes in to ask how a global conspiracy can function and how it can be kept under wraps. Good question. Join James for this week’s edition of Questions For Corbett where he tackles the most common objections of the skeptics and their fallacious counter-arguments against the global conspiracy.
Watch on Archive / BitChute / LBRY / Minds.com / YouTube or Download the mp4
SHOW NOTES
The Open Conspiracy by H. G. Wells
The Next Million Years by Charles Galton Darwin
The Impact of Science on Society by Bertrand Russell
How & Why Big Oil Conquered the World
The Ultimate Revolution (Aldous Huxley)
Ecoscience by Ehrlich, Ehrlich and Holdren
The First Global Revolution (Club of Rome)
The Last Word on Overpopulation
Meet Paul Ehrlich, Pseudoscience Charlatan
Prince Philip on what should be done about “overpopulation”
David Rockefeller UN 1994-09-14
Sir David Attenborough on Overpopulation
Does saving more lives lead to overpopulation?
Extra: Gates On Population Rates
Politifact “Fact Checks” Claims About Ecoscience
Stupid Conspiracy Theorists! Chemicals Aren’t Turning The Frogs GAY!!
Episode 129 – CALEA and the Stellar Wind
The Quigley Formula – G. Edward Griffin lecture
February 18, 2021
A Global Conspiracy will only work if you have the money to buy influence. As the great British satirist(Peter Cook) once said(to Dudley Moore)…..”I like a man with integrity……And I’ve got money, and I’m prepared to BUY it”…….
LikeLike
Comment by brianharryaustralia | February 18, 2021 |