Unelected President Kamala Harris?

Harris is substituting for Biden on calls to foreign leaders.

Is she de facto president, Joe Biden a mere figurehead?

Is he too cognitively impaired to fulfill the duties of any public office, let alone the nation’s highest?

Occasional misstatements, mangling of words, and forgetfulness aren’t signs of dementia.

According to Washington insiders willing to speak candidly, Biden is cognitively impaired, his condition worsening over time, likely heading for Alzheimer’s disease.

It’s an advanced stage of dementia that destroys normal memory, thinking and behavior.

Biden appears well on the way to this state.

He forgot lines adolescents know from the Declaration of Independence, jumbling them saying:

“We hold these truths to be self-evident. All men and women are created, by the, you know, you know the thing.”

He momentarily forgot what office he was running for, saying:

“My name’s Joe Biden. I’m a (Dem) candidate for the United States Senate.”

Earlier he said “I think we can win back the House” now controlled by Dems. He called Super Tuesday “Super Thursday.”

Twice he confused Trump with GW Bush as his challenger for the White House.

Time and again, he’s been factually incorrect in explaining what he was involved in earlier, requiring damage control corrections from staff.

He falsely claimed to have worked with China’s Deng Xiaoping on the 2016 Paris Climate Accord. Deng died in 1997.

He falsely claimed that “150 million people have been killed (by guns) since 2007” in the US.

He said Dems should “choose truth over facts.” At times campaigning last year he was unsure what state he was in.

Campaigning in New Hampshire last year, he thought he was in Vermont.

Early last year, he falsely said he was arrested in South Africa for trying to visit Nelson Mandela in prison, what his campaign explained never occurred.

He claimed his tax credit plan will put 720 million US women back to work. He told Iowans “(w)e choose truth over facts.”

He falsely called his late son Beau “attorney general of the United States.”

He confused former UK prime minister Theresa May with Margaret Thatcher.

He mistook the Second Amendment for the First one.

He called Obama “the first African American in the history of the United States.”

He once introduced Obama as his “Barack America” running-mate.

He also called him “the first mainstream African American who is articulate and bright and clean.”

He claimed Franklin Roosevelt appeared on television in 1929, long before it existed.

Last year before chosen as Dem standard bearer, the Washington Post said it’s “fair to ask whether voters are choosing a candidate who’s not up to the job.”

In summer 2019, the Washington Post called him a “gaffe machine.”

Biden earlier had brain surgery twice. According to Science Daily, “(m)ajor surgery is associated with a small long-term decline in cognitive functioning.”

Was running mate Harris chosen as de facto president? Will she formally assume the role when Biden’s cognitive is too impaired to pretend otherwise?

On Wednesday, the New York Post reported that Harris “held her second call with a foreign leader — speaking with French President Emmanuel Macron after a talk earlier this month with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, as well as with World Health Organization Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in January,” adding:

Harris stressed to Macron “her commitment to strengthening bilateral ties between the United States and France and to revitalizing the transatlantic alliance,” adding:

They “agreed on the need for close bilateral and multilateral cooperation to address covid, climate change, and support democracy at home and around the world (sic),” according to her office’s readout.

“They also discussed numerous regional challenges, including those in the Middle East and Africa, and the need to confront them together.”

She “thanked… Macron for his leadership on the issue of gender equality and for France’s contribution to NASA’s Mars 2020 Perseverance rover.”

On February 1, she and Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau discussed “covid… climate change, and expanding our economic partnership in ways that advance the recovery and create jobs.”

On February 17, AP News said Harris appeared on NBC’s Today show to discuss widespread power outages in Texas that are denying heat and electricity to many state residents during a severe cold snap.

On Tuesday, Reuters reported that “Harris is taking a (significant) foreign policy role” in place of Biden.

On the same day, Fox News said Harris “is proving that she will play an important role in the White House as she hosts calls with foreign leaders without Biden.”

In 2019, former US war secretary Robert Gates questioned whether someone of Biden’s age has the mental and physical ability to serve as president.

Separately last Sunday, GOP Senator Lindsey Graham said if Republicans retake the House in 2023, “I don’t know how Kamala Harris doesn’t get impeached… because she bailed out (BLM) rioters, and one of the rioters went back to the streets and broke somebody’s head open.”

Well before Biden was chosen as Dem standard bearer, it was clear that he’d be a figurehead leader if inaugurated into office — others behind the scenes running things.

After a few weeks in office, Harris may have taken over some of his duties.

Is it just a matter of time before he steps down and she replaces him?

