IS ASYMPTOMATIC TRANSMISSION FAKE NEWS? VOLUME 1

World Doctors Alliance, February 10, 2021

worlddoctorsalliance.com

Asymptomatic transmission study:
bmj.com/content/371/bmj.m4695

DISCLAIMER:
The World Doctors Alliance (WDA) is committed to honouring the inalienable rights of every living man, woman and child which includes free speech, freedom of bodily integrity,
freedom of travel and informed consent.
All information contained in this video is solely the unique views of the professionals featured and does not constitute any kind of consensus amongst the WDA team.
WDA is not legally liable for the actions and opinions of the viewers herewith.
All information presented is not intended as medical advice.
Always consult your trusted medical health care provider before accepting any medical
treatment or procedures using informed consent as etched in the Nuremberg Code.
WDA 2021.

Information and more presented in this video canbe sourced from the following websites:
www.worlddoctorsalliance.com
WDA on Telegram https://t.me/worlddoctorsalliance
docs4opendebate.be
www.ukmedfreedom.org
www.vernoncoleman.com
childrenshealthdefense.org
ukcolumn.org
covileaks.co.uk
americasfrontlinedoctors.com
The Great Barrington Declaration
gbdeclaration.org
collateralglobal.org

