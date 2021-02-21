Spain, convincing therapeutic evidence
Dr. John Campbell | February 13, 2021
Effect of calcifediol treatment and best available therapy versus best available therapy on intensive care unit admission and mortality among patients hospitalized for COVID-19: A pilot randomized clinical study (October 2020)
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7456194/
n = 76, Calcifediol treatment
50 patients treated with calcifediol
One required admission to ICU (2%)
No deaths
26 untreated patients
13 required admission to ICU (50 %)
2 deaths
Calcifediol treatment and COVID-19-related outcomes
(22nd January)
Barna-COVIDIOL
Barcelona
https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=3771318
Effect of calcifediol treatment
In admitted patients
On ICU admission
and mortality
N = 930
Randomly assigned
Calcifediol treatment group n = 551
Day one, 532 ug (21,000 iu)
Days, 3, 7, 15, 30, 266 ug (10,640 iu)
No adverse effects reported
Required ICU, 30 (5.4%)
Deaths, 36 (6.5%)
Death RR = 0.36
64% reduced chance of death
Control group n = 379
Required ICU, 80 (21.1%), p less than 0.0001
Deaths, 57 (15%), p = 0.001
Adjusted for
Age
Sex
Comorbidities
Linearized 25(OH)D levels at baseline
Treated patients
Reduced risk to require ICU
RR 0.18
Baseline 25(OH)D levels
Inversely correlated with the risk of ICU
Predictors of reduced mortality
Higher baseline 25(OH)D levels
Predictors on increased mortality
Age
Obesity
Interpretation
In patients hospitalized with COVID-19, calcifediol treatment at the time of hospitalization significantly reduced ICU admission and mortality.
Early calcifediol after admission
Prior to ARDS development, is critical for mortality reduction
Initiation of calcifediol during ICU admission did not modify patient survival
No comments yet.
Leave a Reply