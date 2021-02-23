CRITICAL THINKING IS DANGEROUS! READ LESS TO LEARN MORE! NEW RESEARCH BY “EXPERTS!”

Aletho News

Amazing Polly | February 22, 2021

Recent NYT article reveals how insane progressive thought has become. Critical Thinking is so yesterday. Let the fact-checkers teach you how ignorance is strength!!

Please check out my website here: https://amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php

THANK YOU! References below:

Digital Polarization Initiative: https://adpaascu.wordpress.com/category/digital-polarization-initiative

NYT Don’t go Down the Rabbit Hole: https://www.nytimes.com/2021/02/18/opinion/fake-news-media-attention.html

Slim, Clinton, Guistra: https://nlpc.org/2015/12/08/did-clintons-arrange-sweetheart-deal-canadian-tycoon-frank-giustra/

REUTERS: https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-factcheck-pcr-idUSKBN24420X

Inventor of PCR test Kary Mullis: https://www.bitchute.com/video/u7Jznw9jJ9Nf/

IPOT: https://www.bitchute.com/video/5KNUY62B4xlP/

  1. We seem to be locked into having to think critically. All we have now are “fake” experts. I tried working with media more than a few times. Those who aren’t stupid are corrupt.

    Liked by 1 person

    Comment by Joyce Bowen | February 23, 2021 | Reply

  2. Just an example.

    The title of this article was the answer I received from a supposed journalist after I ‘begged’ him to do the research on an issue.

    https://joyce-bowen.blog/2020/01/28/what-a-crock-of-sh-id-laugh-but-people-like-you-are-literally-getting-people-killed/

    Like

    Comment by Joyce Bowen | February 23, 2021 | Reply


