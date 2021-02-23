CRITICAL THINKING IS DANGEROUS! READ LESS TO LEARN MORE! NEW RESEARCH BY “EXPERTS!”
Amazing Polly | February 22, 2021
Recent NYT article reveals how insane progressive thought has become. Critical Thinking is so yesterday. Let the fact-checkers teach you how ignorance is strength!!
Please check out my website here: https://amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php
THANK YOU! References below:
Digital Polarization Initiative: https://adpaascu.wordpress.com/category/digital-polarization-initiative
NYT Don’t go Down the Rabbit Hole: https://www.nytimes.com/2021/02/18/opinion/fake-news-media-attention.html
Slim, Clinton, Guistra: https://nlpc.org/2015/12/08/did-clintons-arrange-sweetheart-deal-canadian-tycoon-frank-giustra/
REUTERS: https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-factcheck-pcr-idUSKBN24420X
Inventor of PCR test Kary Mullis: https://www.bitchute.com/video/u7Jznw9jJ9Nf/
IPOT: https://www.bitchute.com/video/5KNUY62B4xlP/
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
February 23, 2021 - Posted by aletho | Mainstream Media, Warmongering, Timeless or most popular, Video | New York Times
2 Comments »
Leave a Reply Cancel reply
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
Florida Wins the Lockdown Science War – Hands Down
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
Thomas Friedman Shows Us Why Democracy is Facing Huge Problems
By Dean Baker | Beat the Press | December 19, 2018
When the columnist with the longest tenure at the country’s leading newspaper has no clue on the biggest issues facing the world, then it is a good sign that the elites in general have no idea what they are doing. He notes the disaffection of large numbers of middle class people in both Europe and the United States with the status quo.
Friedman correctly observes that “average work no longer returns an average wage that can sustain an average middle-class lifestyle.” However he absurdly blames this on “rapid accelerations in technology and globalization.”
This is the big lie. Bill Gates is not incredibly rich because of rapid accelerations in technology and globalization, he is incredibly rich because the government gives Microsoft patent and copyright monopolies on Windows and other software. It will arrest people who make copies without his permission. In fact, it negotiates trade deals (wrong called “free trade” deals) that require other countries to arrest people too. Patent and copyright monopolies may transfer as much as $1 trillion a year from average workers to people who have these forms of property in the United States alone. That’s 5 percent of GDP or 60 percent of after-tax corporate profits.
The reason there are very rich people in finance, who can bid up property prices in major cities to make them unaffordable to the middle class, is that we coddle the financial industry. … continue
Aletho News Original Content
Three Mile Island, Global Warming and the CIA
By Aletho News | January 9, 2012
There appears to be something about launching bombs or missiles from afar onto cities and people that appeals to American military and political leaders. In part it has to do with a conscious desire to not risk American lives in ground combat. And in part, perhaps not entirely conscious, it has to do with not wishing to look upon the gory remains of the victims, allowing American GIs and TV viewers at home to cling to their warm fuzzy feelings about themselves, their government, and their marvelous “family values”. Washington officials are careful to distinguish between the explosives the US drops from the sky and “weapons of mass destruction” (WMD), which only the officially-designated enemies (ODE) are depraved enough to use. The US government speaks sternly of WMD, defining them as nuclear, chemical and biological in nature, and “indiscriminate” (meaning their use can’t be limited to military objectives), as opposed to the likes of American “precision” cruise missiles. This is indeed a shaky semantic leg to stand on, given the well-known extremely extensive damage to non-military targets, including numerous residences, schools and hospitals, even from American “smart” bombs, in almost all of the bombings listed below.
Moreover, Washington does not apply the term “weapons of mass destruction” to other weapons the US has regularly used, such as depleted uranium and cluster bombs, which can be, and often are, highly indiscriminate. … continue
About Aletho News’ Name
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 4,267,904 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Nuclear Power Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Bolivia Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Press TV Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
Joyce Bowen on CRITICAL THINKING IS DANGEROUS… Joyce Bowen on CRITICAL THINKING IS DANGEROUS… roberthstiver on US Supreme Court Backs Grand T… roberthstiver on No, NY Times, Climate Change D… roberthstiver on Trend in Global Fires aletho on Trend in Global Fires roberthstiver on Trend in Global Fires brianharryaustralia on WSJ Magazine Promotes False Tu… aletho on Wind Power Did Cause The Texas… 10 to 1 on Wind Power Did Cause The Texas… brianharryaustralia on Iran blocks IAEA nuclear inspe… brianharryaustralia on What to Do About Israel?
Aletho News
- CRITICAL THINKING IS DANGEROUS! READ LESS TO LEARN MORE! NEW RESEARCH BY “EXPERTS!” February 24, 2021
- US Supreme Court Backs Grand Theft Election 2020 February 24, 2021
- No, NY Times, Climate Change Does Not Threaten Power Grids February 24, 2021
- Trend in Global Fires February 24, 2021
- WSJ Magazine Promotes False Tuvalu Myth in Bill Gates Climate Change Article February 24, 2021
- Bill Gates admits his ‘large carbon footprint’ makes him a ‘strange person’ to pressure others – as he plugs climate-change book February 23, 2021
- North Dakota House Votes To Make Mask Mandates Illegal February 23, 2021
- Summary of findings on covid, February 2021 February 23, 2021
- Signs of life: Are the masses awakening from COVID psychosis? February 23, 2021
- The Vaccine (Dis)Information War February 23, 2021
- House Democrats, Targeting Right-Wing Cable Outlets, Are Assaulting Core Press Freedoms February 23, 2021
- What to Do About Israel? February 23, 2021
- Iran blocks IAEA nuclear inspections under Additional Protocol following sanctions deadline February 23, 2021
- Florida Wins the Lockdown Science War – Hands Down February 23, 2021
- Democrats ask cable operators why they don’t CENSOR Fox News, OAN & Newsmax February 23, 2021
- Court invalidates Balfour Declaration, holds UK responsible for Palestinian plight February 23, 2021
- Revelations show FBI, New York police behind killing of US Muslim leader Malcolm X February 22, 2021
- Texas Power Freeze-Down Demonstrates Political Climate Craziness February 22, 2021
If Americans Knew
- Gaza Memorial Playground In Mary Hughes Thompson’s Name February 24, 2021
- Dr. Fauci: use Israeli prize money to buy vaccines for Palestinians February 22, 2021
- Grandmother dies of heart attack after Israeli soldiers storm her home February 19, 2021
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Pressure Grows For Meaningful US Emission Cuts February 23, 2021
- The Good News On Climate February 23, 2021
- Belgium To Shut All Nuclear Plants February 23, 2021
Sebastian Rushworth M.D.
- Is moderate alcohol consumption healthy? February 19, 2021
- Will the mediterranean diet make you live longer? February 13, 2021
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
We seem to be locked into having to think critically. All we have now are “fake” experts. I tried working with media more than a few times. Those who aren’t stupid are corrupt.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Comment by Joyce Bowen | February 23, 2021 |
Just an example.
The title of this article was the answer I received from a supposed journalist after I ‘begged’ him to do the research on an issue.
https://joyce-bowen.blog/2020/01/28/what-a-crock-of-sh-id-laugh-but-people-like-you-are-literally-getting-people-killed/
LikeLike
Comment by Joyce Bowen | February 23, 2021 |