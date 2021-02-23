Aletho News

Trend in Global Fires

By Zoe Phin | February 17, 2021

Climate alarmists claim that an increase in man-made greenhouse gas emission will cause more fires. For example …

Human-induced climate change promotes the conditions on which wildfires depend, increasing their likelihood …

— ScienceDaily

Funk … says there is very well documented scientific evidence that climate change has been increasing the length of the fire season, the size of the area burned each year and the number of wildfires.

— DW

The clearest connection between global warming and worsening wildfires occurs through increasing evapotranspiration and the vapor-pressure deficit.  In simple terms, vegetation and soil dry out, creating more fuel for fires to expand further and faster.

… Global warming will keep worsening wildfires …

— SkepticalScience

Sounds serious. Is it true?

We show that fire weather seasons have lengthened across 29.6 million km2 (25.3%) of the Earth’s vegetated surface, resulting in an 18.7% increase in global mean fire weather season length. We also show a doubling (108.1% increase) of global burnable area affected by long fire weather seasons and an increased global frequency of long fire weather seasons across 62.4 million km2 (53.4%) during the second half of the study period.

— Nature: Climate-induced variations in global wildfire danger from 1979 to 2013

This is just about the most scientific paper I could find on the issue. Why are they obsessed with the length of the fire season? Why can’t they just answer the simple question: Is there more or less fire?

NASA has collected daily data on Active Fires since 2000.

I downloaded and analyzed all of their Active Fires data. Here’s the result:

Active Fires, March 2000 [Source]

Now it all makes sense. Climate scammers need to cherrypick locations and seasons in order to distract from the empirical truth that global fires have been decreasing. Disgusting.

« Previous |