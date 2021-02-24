Hazardous Mask Wearing

Masks don’t protect and risk harm to health from long term use.

They’re porous to permit breathing. If not, masks would hermetically seal wearers and suffocate them.

Peer-reviewed studies of mask-wearing showed no relationship between their use in public and protection from seasonal flu-renamed covid.

Earlier I quoted Professor of Physics Denis Rancourt, an expert in his field, explaining that no study exists that shows mask-wearing effectiveness.

Based on what’s known about viral respiratory diseases, they’re mainly transmitted by “too fine to be blocked… aerosol particles” able to penetrate all face masks.

“No RCT study with verified outcome shows a benefit for HCW or community members in households to wearing a mask or respirator.”

Yet public health authorities in the US and West — in cahoots with dark forces — falsely claim otherwise.

Long term use of masks is hazardous from pathogens accumulating on and inside them.

According to the peer-reviewed Primary Doctor Medical Journal, a study titled “Masks, false safety and real dangers” showed that their use achieved no reductions in covid outbreaks — just the opposite.

Long term mask-wearing increases the risk of contracting the illness.

Nations with the lowest incidence of mask-wearing had fewer outbreaks.

A separate Danish mask study found no “statistical difference” in outbreaks with or without their use.

By accumulating pathogens, masks can spread infections instead of protecting against them.

Mask-wearing also decreases oxygen to less than what OSHA in the US requires.

According to critical care physician/public health expert Dr. Pascal Sacre, extended mask-wearing increases the risk of infection, not the other way around as falsely claimed by governments, their public health officials and press agent media.

(S)cientific and medical analysis” proved it, he stressed.

“(A)ir, once exhaled, is heated, humidified and charged with CO2.”

“It becomes a perfect culture medium for infectious agents (bacteria, fungi, viruses).”

Their longterm use “is a scientific and medical aberration!”

Dr. Joseph Mercola agrees, saying the notion that mask-wearing prevents contraction of covid and saves lives is pseudo-science nonsense.

A year ago, Surgeon General Jerome Adams argued against their use, saying they’re “not effective.”

Even huckster/profiteer Fauci said last March that “people should not be walking around with masks (because they’re) not providing the perfect protection that people” believe.

By mid-2020, heavily promoted mask-wearing in the US and West became the norm.

Mercola cited a large-scale Chinese study involving millions of individuals that showed “not a single case of covid… traced to an asymptomatic individual who had tested positive,” adding:

“Mask wearing does not reduce the prevalence of viral illness and asymptomatic spread is exceedingly rare, if not nonexistent.”

The bottom line on mask-wearing is they don’t protect and risk harm to health.

Yet their use is increasingly mandated in the US and West.

Biden earlier defied science, saying wearing them “save(es) American lives (sic), so let’s institute a mask mandate nationwide, starting immediately.”

He mandated their use in federal buildings and on its land by executive order.

His EO falsely claimed that he’s “relying on the best available data and science-based public health measures (sic),” adding:

“Such measures include wearing masks when around others, physical distancing, and other related precautions (sic).”

“(T)o protect the federal workforce and individuals interacting with the federal workforce, and to ensure the continuity of government services and activities, on-duty or on-site federal employees, on-site federal contractors, and other individuals in federal buildings and on federal lands should all wear masks, maintain physical distance, and adhere to other public health measures (sic).”

His order also “encourag(es) masking across America. Will mandating it follow?

Is mandatory mass-jabbing with hazardous to health toxins coming?

Will refuseniks be criminalized or otherwise punished?

Is what’s unfolding too unbearable for most people to bear?

Mass resistance to what’s unacceptable is the only alternative.

Otherwise free and open societies in the US and West may be lost forever in our lifetimes.