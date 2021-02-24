Understanding the Kennedy Assassination

There are simple but profound ways to view the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and to understand the who and why of the assassination.

1. The U.S. national-security establishment conducted the autopsy on President Kennedy’s body. This is one of the irrefutable facts of the assassination. It is one of the facts with which everyone agrees.

That is, the Mafia did not conduct the autopsy. Neither did Fidel Castro, the Soviets, or other communists. The same for the Israeli Mossad. Only the U.S. national-security establishment conducted the autopsy.

2. Texas law required the autopsy to be conducted by the Dallas County medical examiner, a civilian. Operating on orders, however, a team of Secret Service agents, brandishing guns and implicitly threatening to use deadly force against the Dallas County medical examiner, forced their way out of Parkland Hospital with Kennedy’s body. The team took the body to Dallas Love Field where new President Lyndon Johnson was waiting for it.

3. Johnson delivered Kennedy’s body into the hands of the U.S. military at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland rather than a civilian medical examiner. There was no ostensible reason for doing this, given that the United States isn’t supposed to be a military nation and given that Kennedy wasn’t killed on the battlefield by the enemy in war.

4. The participants to the military autopsy were told that the autopsy was a highly classified operation. They were sworn to secrecy and threatened with severe punitive action, including court martial and criminal prosecution, if they ever revealed what they had seen. They were required to sign written secrecy oaths.

5. For 30 years, the military’s shroud of secrecy over the autopsy succeeded in preventing people from learning about important aspects of the autopsy. Finally, in the 1990s the dam of secrecy was partially broken through the efforts of the Assassination Records Review Board.

6. The evidence uncovered by the ARRB established the fraudulent nature of the autopsy, as detailed in my two books The Kennedy Autopsy and The Kennedy Autopsy 2 and in much greater detail in Douglas Horne’s five-volume book Inside the Assassination Records Review Board. Horne served on ARRB staff.

For example, the ARRB took the sworn testimony of U.S. Navy petty officer Saundra Spencer, who worked in the military’s photography lab in Washington, D.C. On the weekend of the assassination, she was asked to develop the photographs of JFK’s autopsy. She was led to to believe that her development of the photographs was classified. She kept her secret for some 30 years.

The ARRB asked Spencer to examine the official photographs in the JFK records. She closely examined them. She then testified that those were not the autopsy photographs she developed. The ones she developed showed a massive exit-sized wound in the back of President Kennedy’s head, which matched what Dallas treating physicians and other eyewitnesses had stated immediately after the assassination. The official photographs in the record show the back of Kennedy’s head to be intact. That means there were two different, contradictory separate sets of photographs in the Kennedy autopsy, which implies fraud.

Another example: the ARRB discovered that there were two separate brain examinations that the military autopsy physicians were falsely conflating as one brain examination. At the first brain exam, the brain was sectioned or sliced like a loaf of bread, which is standard autopsy procedure in gun shots to the head. At the second brain exam, there is an intact, albeit damaged, brain.

There is no way that a sectioned brain can reconstitute itself into a fully intact brain. That means that the second brain exam had to have entailed a brain that was different from the brain at the first brain exam, which, again, implies fraud.

Another example: A Marine sergeant named Roger Boyajian told the ARRB that his team secretly carried the president’s body into the Bethesda morgue about an hour-and-a-half prior to the official introduction of the body Into the morgue — once again, evidence of fraud.

7. There is no innocent explanation for a fraudulent autopsy. None. And no member of the mainstream press or the U.S. national-security establishment or anyone else has even offered an innocent explanation for a fraudulent autopsy.

8. A fraudulent autopsy had to have been part of the cover-up of the crime itself. It is obviously something that had to have been planned in advance, for it is impossible to imagine that the U.S. national security establishment, immediately after the president was declared dead, would have suddenly, without any justification, conceived the notion of a fraudulent autopsy.

9. The national-security establishment would never have conducted a fraudulent autopsy in order to cover up an assassination of a U.S. president by the communists, the Mafia, the Soviet Union, Fidel Castro, or the Mossad. There is only one logical possibility: the national-security establishment’s fraudulent autopsy, shrouded in official secrecy, was designed to cover up its assassination of the president.

10. From the start of his administration, President Kennedy was at war with the national-security establishment over the future direction of America. The war began with differences over U.S., foreign policy toward Third World nations, proceeded into the Bay of Pigs invasion, the Berlin crisis, the Vietnam War, the Cuban Missile Crisis, and the Cold War.

In his June 10, 1963, Peace Speech at American University, Kennedy threw the gauntlet down and declared an end to the Cold War and, implicitly, an end to the ever-growing budgets, power, and influence of the national-security establishment. Owing to what was considered JFK’s extremely dangerous conduct that supposedly threatened a U.S. defeat in the Cold War and a takeover of the United States by the communists, Kennedy was deemed to be a grave threat to national security.

The war ended with Kennedy’s assassination on November 22, 1963, in a regime-change operation that was no different in principle from those that preceded it and followed it (e.g., Iran 1953, Guatemala 1954, Cuba 1960s, Congo 1961, and Chile 1973).

Join us for our conference “The National Security State and the Kennedy Assassination,” beginning on Wednesday evening, March 3, and continuing regularly thereafter through April. Admission: Free.