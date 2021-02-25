Fortunate Global Greening
By Zoe Phin | February 16, 2021
NASA offers a data product called a Vegetation Index. This can be used to track how green the Earth is.
February 2000, [Source]
Although many are familiar with recent global greening, I prefer to always check the source data. And so I downloaded all of their available 16-day-increment data from 2000 to 2021. Here’s my result:
0.0936 –> 0.1029 is +9.94%
10% global greening in 20 years! We are incredibly fortunate!
I just wish everyone felt that way. But you know not everyone does. To the extent that humans enhance global greening is precisely what social parasites want to tax and regulate. No good deed goes unpunished.
Anyway, Enjoy 🙂 -Zoe
P. S. The Earth is ~29% land. A Veg Index of ~0.29 would mean all covered land is heavy vegetation.
Will share this one for sure. The t.v. masses will be eating crow after looking at the graph and picture of earth’s greening index. Or will they? The global warming preachers will come up with other sermons to keep them ‘believing’.
Thank you.
LikeLike
Comment by Virginia Friend | February 25, 2021 |
Noted.
I can’t relate to Zoe’s P.S. Her “A Veg Index of ~0.29…” is significant to what comparable marker?
LikeLike
Comment by roberthstiver | February 25, 2021 |