Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

Fortunate Global Greening

By Zoe Phin | February 16, 2021

NASA offers a data product called a Vegetation Index. This can be used to track how green the Earth is.

February 2000, [Source]

Although many are familiar with recent global greening, I prefer to always check the source data. And so I downloaded all of their available 16-day-increment data from 2000 to 2021. Here’s my result:

0.0936 –> 0.1029 is +9.94%

10% global greening in 20 years! We are incredibly fortunate!

I just wish everyone felt that way. But you know not everyone does. To the extent that humans enhance global greening is precisely what social parasites want to tax and regulate. No good deed goes unpunished.

Anyway, Enjoy 🙂 -Zoe

P. S. The Earth is ~29% land. A Veg Index of ~0.29 would mean all covered land is heavy vegetation.

February 25, 2021 - Posted by | Economics, Environmentalism, Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular

2 Comments »

  1. Will share this one for sure. The t.v. masses will be eating crow after looking at the graph and picture of earth’s greening index. Or will they? The global warming preachers will come up with other sermons to keep them ‘believing’.
    Thank you.

    Like

    Comment by Virginia Friend | February 25, 2021 | Reply

  2. Noted.

    I can’t relate to Zoe’s P.S. Her “A Veg Index of ~0.29…” is significant to what comparable marker?

    Like

    Comment by roberthstiver | February 25, 2021 | Reply


Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous | Next »