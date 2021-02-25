Science Theory Unbound by Test — The Story of the Man-Made Global Warming Hypothesis

In 1988, James Hansen of the NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies, announced that NASA climate models indicated a tendency for heatwave drought situations in the Southeast and the Midwest USA in the late 1980s and the 1990s. This prediction proved wrong.

Also in 1988, James Hansen, testified to our Congress that the Washington, D.C. area would go from 35 days a year warmer the 90F to 85 days a year in the next 50 to 60 years. He also said the ocean will rise between one and six feet. We are 32 years into that 50 to 60 years and so far the average number of days warmer than 90F has decreased. According to NOAA, the rise in sea level from 1988 to 2020 was 9.81 cm or 3.86 inches. Once again, 32 years into that 50 to 60 year prediction, the rise of sea level is running way behind the low end of the prediction.

About the same time, James Hansen, told a reporter the West Side Highway running along the Hudson River on Manhattan Island would be underwater in 20 years. The windows of Manhattan Buildings would all have tape across them due to the high winds. I have been in Manhattan a number of times since the start of 2020. Neither of these predictions have come to fruition.

In June 2008, Hansen claimed there would be no Arctic sea ice in the summer in 5 to 10 years. Al Gore, not to be outdone, predicted that the entire North polar ice cap would be gone in 5 years. U.S. Navy scientists predicted the Arctic could lose its summer sea ice in 2016. In 2020 there was still considerable summer sea ice at the seasonal minimum, as there has been every year since 2008.

In 2009, Prince Charles said we had 8 years to save the world. Damn, we lost the world in 2017.

In 2014, the French Foreign Minister, Laurent Fabius, said we had 500 days to avoid climate chaos.

Joe “The Great Idiot” Biden, Hanoi John Kerry, the stark raving mad 8 years to doomsday AOC, and the entire Elite of the Democratic Socialist Party claim that man-made global warming is an “existential” threat to planet Earth. Where Trump may have exaggerated his Inauguration crowd, Biden told us the massive lie that there is an existential threat to the Earth due to our use of carbon fuels. This existential threat requires him to drag us back into the Paris Climate Accord, though it is an unratified treaty. Of course, these politicians are just shills and mooks who have zero understanding of the science of radiative heat transfer.

Supposedly, the principal claim that the catastrophic man-made global warming hypothesis is true is the claim that its effects have been modelled correctly in their many global climate computer models. They recently claimed these models are good at predicting the surface temperature, but the science the models are supposed to represent makes predictions of the atmospheric temperature throughout the atmosphere, not just at the surface. What is more, the surface temperature record has been strongly biased upward in recent times and downward in the past, making it a very unreliable temperature record. The atmospheric temperature record is much more a global record and has not been manipulated and affected by urban heat island effects in the way the surface temperature record has been. So once again, let us present this comparison of the model temperature predictions for the atmosphere and actual temperature measurements of the atmospheric temperature:

The supposedly science-based global computer models predict much greater temperature increases than have been found in the measurements. The scientific method demands that we declare the hypothesis of catastrophic man-made global warming a failed hypothesis due to its long history of failed predictions. In other words, the continued belief in catastrophic man-made global warming is anti-science because it has ignored a basic requirement of the scientific method.

Why are its advocates claiming this anti-science belief is justification for putting more than 10,000 Keystone XL Pipeline workers into the already massive pool of the unemployed? Why are they denying the livelihoods of some already who earn a living extracting oil and gas from federal lands and offshore fields and many in the future whose oil and gas jobs will not be created as a result? Why are they damaging the earnings of the many people who provide goods and services to these carbon fuel industries and their employees? Why are they forcing transportation costs for all Americans to rise greatly? Why are they causing the energy costs to run our businesses and to operate our homes to increase drastically? Why are they pushing a future of electricity brown-outs and black-outs upon us? Why are they advocating spreading solar panels and wind generators over huge acreages of the nation? Why do they now no longer care how many birds and bats are killed by wind generators? Why do they want to saddle us with electric vehicles with their massive purchase cost, limited range, and massive repair costs? Why do they not care about the massive damage to our future economy and the many jobs which will be lost, the many jobs that will not be created, and the many advances in other areas of human endeavour that will never come about because of a very harmful energy policy?

The answer is the desire for the Great Reset. These advocates want what the World Economic Forum is advocating, which is an end to capitalism and end to personal property, an end to individual rights, and a complete dependence upon government controlled by a socialist Elite. Biden plagiarized his Build Back Better campaign slogan from the World Economic Forum for a reason. Biden is not a creative man. He has never created or built anything. His speciality is the destruction of things built and created by others. Even in his speeches and writings, he has a long history as a plagiarist. So, it is entirely to be expected that the kind of people who are behind the World Economic Forum has made him their point man, albeit with many socialist managers, for exercising the program of the World Economic Forum upon the USA. This program is absolutely evil and absolutely un-American. Carrying it through is massively unconstitutional. It will be extremely deleterious to the Welfare of the People of the USA. It is moving forward rapidly under the Biden Regime.