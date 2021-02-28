Amazon Banned These 9 Academic Books Questioning Certain Aspects of the ‘Holocaust’. Why?
By Mark Becker – Russia Insider – March 8 2019
This doesn’t look like extremist hate speech to us. Judging from these blurbs and titles, it looks like pretty balanced and fair discussion of a very serious, and vehemently disputed, allegation.
The first one in the list below even presents both sides of the argument in an attempt to get to the bottom of who is telling the truth.
Why are some people so afraid of a fair and open discussion?
These books were banned from Amazon in March of 2017, but are easily available online at other sellers. Take a look at the blurbs describing these books. They are an eye-opener.
Thomas Dalton
Mainstream historians insist that there cannot be, may not be a debate about the Holocaust. But ignoring it does not make this controversy go away. Traditional scholars admit that there was neither a budget, a plan, nor an order for the Holocaust; that the key camps have all but vanished, and so have any human remains; that material and unequivocal documentary evidence is absent; and that there are serious problems with survivor testimonies. Dalton juxtaposes the traditional Holocaust narrative with revisionist challenges and then analyzes the mainstream’s responses to them. He reveals the weaknesses of both sides, while declaring revisionism the winner of the current state of the debate. 3rd edition.
332 pp. pb., 6”×9”, b/w ill., bibl., index, £20/25 (2017)
By Carlo Mattogno
An overview of the many rumors, myths and lies about Auschwitz spread during and right after the war, which mainstream historians today reject as untrue: murder by gas bombs, electrocution chambers, gas showers, pneumatic hammer systems, electrocution conveyor belts; oils, grease and soap made of murder victims; 4 million victims; crematoria with a capacity of up to 400 million bodies… It then explains by which ridiculous methods some claims about Auschwitz were accepted as true and turned into “history,” although they are just as untrue.
124 pp. pb., 5”×8”, b/w ill., bibl., index, £8/$10 (2018) | Free eBook version available
By Ingrid Weckert
Historical writings to date give at times the impression that Jews who wished to leave Third Reich Germany had to sneak over the borders in defiance of the German authorities, and leave all their possessions and wealth behind. The truth is that the emigration was welcomed by the German authorities, and benefitted from encouragement and assistance that increased over time. Until the outbreak of the war, emigration was not some kind of wild flight, but rather a lawfully conducted and regulated matter. Weckert’s booklet elucidates the emigration process in law and policy, thereby correcting the traditionally received picture of Jewish emigration from Germany significantly. 2nd expanded edition.
130 pp. 6”×9”, b/w ill., bibl. index, pb, £10/$14 (2016) | Free eBook version available
By Don Heddesheimer
This compact but substantive study documents propaganda spread prior to, during and after the FIRST World War that claimed East European Jewry was on the brink of annihilation. The magic number of suffering and dying Jews was 6 million back then as well. The book details how these Jewish fundraising operations in America raised vast sums in the name of feeding suffering Polish and Russian Jews but actually funneled much of the money to Zionist and Communist groups, including Communist revolutionaries in Russia. 5th, revised edition.
200 pp. pb., 6”×9”, b/w ill., bibl., index, £13/$18 (2018) | Free eBook version available
By Nicholas Kollerstrom
In 1941, British Intelligence analysts cracked the German “Enigma” code. Hence, in 1942 and 1943, radio communications between German concentration camps and Berlin were decrypted. The data reveals that the Germans were desperate to reduce the death rate in their labor camps, which was caused by catastrophic typhus epidemics. Dr. Kollerstrom, a science historian, has taken these intercepts and a wide array of mostly unchallenged corroborating evidence to show that “witness statements” supporting the human gas-chamber narrative clearly clash with the available scientific data. Kollerstrom concludes that the history of the Nazi “Holocaust” has been written by the victors with ulterior motives. With a foreword by Prof. Dr. James Fetzer. 4th edition.
270 pp. pb., 6”×9”, b/w ill., bibl., index, £20/$25 (2017)
By G. Rudolf (ed.)
During World War Two both German and Allied reconnaissance aircraft took countless air photos of places of tactical and strategic interest in Europe. Some of these photos provide evidence for the investigation of the Holocaust. Air photos of locations like Auschwitz, Majdanek, Treblinka, Babi Yar etc. permit an insight into what did or did not happen there. The author has unearthed many pertinent photos and has thoroughly analyzed them. This book is full of air-photo reproductions and schematic drawings explaining them. According to the author, these images refute many of the atrocity claims made by witnesses in connection with events in the German sphere of influence. 3rd revised and expanded edition. With a contribution by Carlo Mattogno.
5th ed., 178 pp. pb., 8.5”×11”, b/w ill., bibl., index, £18/$20 (2018) | Free eBook version available
By Germar Rudolf
A compendium of past and present controversies about the mainstream Holocaust narrative. A comprehensive, up-to-date overview of the critical research into the Holocaust: physical traces, forensic examinations, demographies, document analysis, critique of witness testimony. Rudolf introduces the most-important arguments for his findings, and his audience reacts with supportive, skeptical and also hostile questions. Of the thousands of books on this topic, this one gives the most-comprehensive and up-to-date overview of the critical research into the Holocaust. With its dialog style, it is pleasant to read, and with its logical organization and index, it can even be used as an encyclopedic compendium.
3rd, rev. ed., 596 pp. pb., 6”×9”, b/w ill., bibl., index, £25/$30 (2017) | Free eBook version available
By Thomas Dalton
Six million Jews, we are told, died. Although much has been written about this, much remains a mystery. For example, we would like to know: Where did the six million figure come from? Why do we have so little physical evidence from major death camps? Why has there been so much suppression and censorship on this topic? In a sense, the Holocaust is the greatest murder mystery in history which can point us to deeper truths about our contemporary society. Let’s explore the evidence, and see where it leads.
128 pp. pb., 5”×8”, b/w ill., bibl., index, £8/$10 (2016)
This book applies state-of-the-art scientific technique and classic methods of detection to investigate the alleged murder of millions of Jews by Germans during World War II. In 22 contributions—each of some 30 pages—the 17 authors dissect generally accepted paradigms of the “Holocaust.” It reads as excitingly as a crime novel: so many lies, forgeries and deceptions by politicians, historians and scientists are proven. This is the intellectual adventure of the 21st century. Be part of it!
2nd, rev. ed., 620 pp. pb., 6”×9”, b/w ill., bibl., index, £19.95/$25.50 (2003) | Free eBook version available
