Biden too Cognitively Impaired to Fulfill White House Duties

Impaired by dementia, Biden is cognitively unfit and unable to fulfill duties of the office he holds.

His condition will likely worsen to Alzheimer’s Disease, entirely incapacitating him cognitively.

Psychology explained dementia as follows:

It’s “a progressive loss of cognitive function, marked by memory problems, trouble communicating, impaired judgment, and confused thinking.”

“Dementia most often occurs around age 65 and older but is a more severe form of decline than normal aging.”

“People who develop dementia may lose the ability to regulate their emotions, especially anger, and their personalities may change.”

Up to 80% of cognitively impaired individuals with dementia develop Alzheimer’s Disease, about five million Americans affected.

Biden has been declining cognitively for some time. The condition steadily worsens over time.

He can’t perform his duties. Yet establishment media conceal his deteriorated state.

Rare exceptions like the Boston Herald prove the rule.

In mid-February, it headlined “Biden’s babbles continue,” saying:

He “seldom makes much sense when he speaks.”

On Valentine’s Day, he made a “semi-coherent remark,” saying:

“Valentine’s Day is a big. Jill’s favorite day. For real.”

Biden’s White House is “little more than an assisted-living facility (for the nation’s) doddering First Senior Citizen.”

Some of his recent mumbling and bumbling was as follows — read from a teleprompter or notes:

“From 400 million ordered to 600 million this is enough vaccine to fully vaccinate 300 Americans by end of summer, the beginning of fall.”

“But we wanna make look that’s I wanna me-peat it’ll be enough to fully vaccinate 300 Americans.”

He called climate change a “sexessential threat to the planet.”

He identified war secretary Lloyd Austin as “senator Austin.”

He referred to sorties as “sortays.”

He said “Saudi Arabia has released a prominent human rights activist, Loujain al-Hathlou — loul — excuse me, l-o-u-l, uh, from prison.”

He vowed to “never, ever dishonest you.”

He said “(i)magine the incredible love it must have taken for the proud Tuskee-kee, Tus-kay-gee airmen.”

He claimed that he “work(s) with Congress to make far-reaching investments in research and development of transformendale and transformidible technologies.”

He said “(l)ike the previous (regime), we’ll start to properly manage unlike it we’ll start to properly manage lands and waterways.”

He mumbled and bumbled that “(o)ne uh congressman pointed out I I could uh I I ah uh I he used a very anyway colorful term to say wearing a mask I tell him to kiss my ear I’m not gonna wear a mask well guess what not very American.”

He said “(i)t’s hard, the hard-hit areas, like cancer alleys in Louisiana, cancer alleys in Louisiana.”

He doesn’t know or understand what’s in dozens of executive orders he signed.

He said “(u)h uh the second uh order I’m gonna be signing also changes what the president has done – pres, the president – what the former president uh has done and it’s uh a memorandum to reverse the my predecessor’s attacks on women’s health.”

After coughing, he added: “Excuse me, health access.”

He’s especially focused on when the next meal will arrive.

They’re all that nursing home and assisted living facility residents look forward to — except for visits when occurring by family and/or friends if still able to recognize them.

During last year’s campaign, Biden said “China is going to eat our lunch?”

“Come on man! They can’t even figure out how to deal with the the the fact the that they have this great division between the China Sea and the mountains in the east I mean in the west.”

Separately, he said “(b)ut you know, we don’t get goin’, they’re gonna eat our lunch!”

In remarks about seasonal flu-renamed covid, he said:

“You’ve all hold. You can hold a second.”

“You all you’ve all heard about the strain the the the British strain, the Brazilian strain, the South African strain and they are they seem to be more transmittable more easily.”

Does any of the above sound like a coherent, effectively functioning head of state?

How long will the charade continue before Biden is replaced by president-in-waiting Harris?

Isn’t this what was planned all along, most of the public none the wiser.

A Final Comment

Because Biden is too cognitively impaired to speak more that a few lines at most in public, a look-alike double represents him when delivering public remarks of any length, including addresses.