The Lockdown, the Vaccine, and the Corruption Endemic in Modern Democracy

We’ve got some new information about Pfizer, the pharmaceutical company that has designed one of the deadly coronavirus vaccines from The Intercept’s Lee Fang. He’s gotten ahold of internal documents, which were intended for investors.

Currently, Pfizer claims that you need two injections of the “vaccine” in order for it to work. However, Fang has revealed that the company is pushing for a third injection, even before they begin with the annual “boosters.”

Pfizer executives explain to investors that people may need a third dose of covid vaccine, in addition to regular yearly boosters. The company will soon begin plans to hike prices given the "significant opportunity for our vaccine" https://t.co/rvOy2782Kn — Lee Fang (@lhfang) March 15, 2021

Fang got video of executives talking on Zoom, with Pfizer executive Frank D’Amelio talking about all of the money they are going to make with these shots as the coronavirus hoax shifts from “pandemic” to endemic.

This should be breaking global news, that this vaccine company is trying to inject people with as many shots as possible.

Endemic Corruption in the Vaccine Industry

The fact that these companies are making such huge amounts of money from these vaccines should bring into question a conflict of interests among the medical establishment, which is so heavily funded by these companies.

Outside of any questions about what the vaccine is, what the virus is, and whatever else we can talk about, this is just very straightforward, simple corruption in action.

Pfizer has their annual reports of “charitable donations” available on their website, and the list includes hundreds of different organizations, all of which are aggressively in support of the vaccine program.

I took the time to browse through the 2020 Q1-Q2 (half the year) “U.S. Medical, Scientific, Patient and Civic Organizations Funding Report” report, and it is 37 pages long.

Note that this is only one type of bribe. They have several other categories of “funding” of various private institutions.

This will be the situation not just with Pfizer, but with any of the big pharma entities – they make sure to send money to everyone, in order that everyone has a good opinion of them. The government considers this bribery to be “charitable work.”

Beyond the medical establishment being fueled by big pharma, the governments that are trying to force these injections on us, claiming we are immoral if we don’t take them, are also heavily funded by these companies.

According to OpenSecrets, a site that tracks political donations and lobbying, Pfizer was number 25 in the United States in government lobbying in 2020.

They made millions in contributions directly to candidates, with Joe Biden being the number one recipient. … continue